Two years after Galwan, not much development in Himachal villages bordering China

Over two years after a twelve point doctrine was formulated on the basis of a report by a team of five Commandants of India Reserve Battalions in Himachal Pradesh who visited districts of Kinnaur, and Lahaul & Spiti bordering China, most of the recommendations continue to be a work in progress in the BJP ruled hill state even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent rally in the poll-bound state, asked electors to re-elect “double engine government” to power.

In detailed presentations given to Himachal Pradesh governor and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on July 10, 2020, and to the state council of ministers on July 11, 2020, the commandants made recommendations for strengthening security along the Indo-China border in the state.

While Lahaul and Spiti shares 80 km out of total 240 km border HP shares with China, Kinnaur district has an area of 160 km bordering China.

The doctrine suggested the construction and maintenance of roads and improvement in transportation facilities in the border areas, recommending three new roads – between Wangtu in Kinnaur to Mud in the Spiti Valley to reduce distance by 120 km; between Brua in Kinnaur to Harshil in Uttarakhand via 17,320 feet high Lam Khaga Pass and between Karchham and Chhitkul in Kinnaur be handed over to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) from State PWD. None of the proposed projects has crystallized.

One of the points was that “dependable and robust communication system should be installed and operationalised; putting in place adequate arrangements to tackle drones from China side as and when required and positioning of air defence assets at appropriate locations to prevent violation of Indian air space in the region; an airstrip in the Spiti area in the Lahaul & Spiti district for prompt deployment of forces in the border areas in case of need which will act as an advanced landing ground and developing helipads in forwarding areas.”

As a part of the doctrine, “The State CID had also proposed to HP government to establish three Counter Espionage units in the border area. The proposal has been supported by IB in the “overall national security interests”.

It was also proposed that the “presence of Central Intelligence Agencies, the Indian Army, and ITBP should be increased to bolster people’s morale and confidence and also to meet any unforeseen incident of intrusion by China”.

Pointing out that Atal Tunnel between Manali and Keylong has been completed and traffic on the Manali-Leh axis has increased manifold, it was also recommended that given the strategic importance of the axis, adequate arrangements like intelligence, security, and maintenance of this axis, round the year, need to be made in advance.

The doctrine also recommended that basic Chinese and Tibetan language training should be given to ITBP and atate intelligence agencies. There was also a recommendation to increase economic activities and promote tribal tourism, apart from encouraging marketing of local flowers and produce for the “re-population of the border areas.”

The doctrine also noted, “People [in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti] are patriotic and possess high morale. They should be given guerrilla training by Central Para Military Forces (like the SSB was given before 2001).”

It also proposed “a well-defined evacuation plan should be chalked out for the event of aggression as well as various types of disasters”. The BPRD report noted that HP police submitted that “The will go a long way in making the international border of the state more secure and also create a feeling of security amongst the border population.”

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, when asked about the status of the proposed initiatives, told The Indian Express that the proposed initiatives were to be followed up at the state government level. “We were initially involved on account of the critical situation arising out of Galwan in Ladakh,” said Kundu in a text response. Kundu added, “However, on account of our recommendations, during this year’s union budget a program ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ was introduced by the Government of India…This programme is to address de-population along the China border and covers many of our recommendations.”

In her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while speaking about programme had said that “Border villages with sparse population, limited connectivity and infrastructure often get left out from the development gains. Such villages on the northern border will be covered under the programme.

An HP government functionary however told The Indian Express that majority of the recommendations made in the doctrine remain to be fulfilled, a number of which were to be “acted upon by the Army”.