Gajendra joins as CLTA Director Coaching

Former Chief Operating Officer,Gajendra Singh,has once again joined Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association,this time as the Director Coaching after Gurvinder Singh Sahota resigned from the post more than a month ago. Gajendra,a top international tennis coach who has worked as a travelling coach with many Indian Davis Cup players,would be the Director Coaching and the Director Development Programme of the Centre of Excellence which was established recently by the CLTA.

The Association already has a senior coach as well as other coaches to take care of the budding tennis players. Gajendra will take care of both the coaches and tennis players to help them achieve international tennis rankings and standards.

With the experience of having worked with Davis Cup teams of two countries,Gajendra has conducted tennis clinics with world’s top men and women tennis players. Also,he would also be sharing his international tennis experiences with both coaches and trainees.

Gajendra conducted various tennis clinics with world famous players like Frew MacMillan,Bob Hewitt,Luke Jansen,Murphuy Jansen,Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi in the 90s. He was also with Sania Mirza,India’s top tennis player,when she was a junior player. He was also a travelling coach of India’s under-16 team to Pakistan. He worked as a Summer Tennis Pro at Kutchers Tennis Academy,New York,from 1992 to 1997 with about 570 trainees every summer. He also shared his expertise at the Swiss Tennis Centre,Nepal,from 1979-81 and then again from 1987-89.

In addition to conducting a number of coaching camps with tennis legend Ramesh Krishnan,Gajendra has also conducted tennis clinics during 2011 ATP event with top world tennis player Roger Federer,and others like Davydenko and Jo-Wilfred Tsonga.

He will effectively put the plans for Centre of Excellence in place from May 1.

Tennis tourney from April 23

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) will organise CLTA-AITA Super Series tennis tournament for boys and girls in the Under-14 and -16 age groups from April 23 to 27 at the CLTA Stadium in Sector 10. The qualifying matches for this event would be played on April 21 and 22. Players from different states of India will participate in this tournament. A total of 162 players have signed-in for qualyfiying event. The players to get wild cards for the main draw are Boy’s U-14: Jagdeep Singh (CLTA),Siddharth Basnet (CLTA),Mingki Talom (AITA),Prithvi Khanna (AITA) U-16: Param Pun (CLTA),Sultan Singh Atwal (CLTA),Rahul Seth (AITA),Rian Pandole (AITA) Girls: U-14: Prinkle Singh (CLTA),Nimrat Walia (CLTA),Sabhyaya Nihalani (AITA),Shivani Swarup Ingle (AITA); U-16: Nikita Bishnoi (CLTA),Aarushi Kakkar (CLTA),Sabrina Gill (CLTA),Ayushi Gupta (CLTA).

