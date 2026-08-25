SIT probe into Gaggal airport land deals reveal 9 benami transactions: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

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A special investigation team (SIT) probing alleged irregularities in land transactions around the proposed expansion of Gaggal airport in Kangra district has flagged nine suspected benami deals, with four criminal cases registered so far, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.
The probe followed concerns raised in the previous Assembly session by Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia over land purchases and compensation linked to the airport expansion. Allegations had surfaced that some people bought land from poor and ordinary families around Gaggal and nearby areas at relatively low prices and later sought higher compensation when the land was acquired for the project.
A question was also raised in the House whether legal provisions, including Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, had been duly complied with in these land transactions.
“The SIT has so far submitted nine separate status reports covering investigations into land deals around Gaggal airport, suspected benami ownership and related banking transactions. On the basis of the investigation, four criminal cases have been registered by the SIT with the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB),” Sukhu said.
He said the government had also examined whether Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972 and other applicable laws were violated in the transactions. Four cases, he said, have been referred to the respective deputy commissioners for action.
Sukhu said political affiliation, position or influence would have no bearing on the investigation.
“Action will be taken against anyone who purchased land in violation of rules or attempted to secure undue compensation during government acquisition by registering property in their names through benami means,” he said, adding for his government, “only facts, evidence and the law are paramount”.
The SIT was announced on February 17, and on February 18, the DGP constituted the four-member SIT headed by the Superintendent of Police, Dharamshala.
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