SIT probe into Gaggal airport land deals reveal 9 benami transactions: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

A special investigation team (SIT) probing alleged irregularities in land transactions around the proposed expansion of Gaggal airport in Kangra district has flagged nine suspected benami deals, with four criminal cases registered so far, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

The probe followed concerns raised in the previous Assembly session by Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia over land purchases and compensation linked to the airport expansion. Allegations had surfaced that some people bought land from poor and ordinary families around Gaggal and nearby areas at relatively low prices and later sought higher compensation when the land was acquired for the project.