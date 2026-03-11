Gaganjeet Bhullar to spearhead challenge in IGPL event at Chandigarh Golf Club from March 11-13

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Kapurthala golfer and multiple international winner Gaganjeet Bhullar will spearhead the challenge in the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Invitational Chandigarh event to be played at Chandigarh Golf Club from March 11 to March 13. Bhullar, who is India’s most successful player in Asian Tour history with 11 wins, the third highest on all-time list, will be one of the key contenders along with youngster Pukhraj Singh Gill, who won the IGPL Order of Merit in the 2025 season.
Another IGPL winner and local lad Karandeep Kochhar will also be in contention along with Aman Raj, who had lost the Order of Merit narrowly to Gill in the 2025 season. A total of 58 players, including nine amateur golfers and three para golfers Kushagra Gaur, Ranveer Saini and Mohit Kumar will be competing in the tournament. The Rs 1.5-crore prize money event will also see the presence of Indian American Manav Shah, a winner on the PGA Tour of Latin America too.
“We are very excited to tee off with our Season 2 of IGPL. It was a hugely successful inaugural season and our plans have been very much on track. It seemed most appropriate to start our 2026 season in Chandigarh for this is where IGPL started its journey last year. Chandigarh is like a nursery of Indian golf and it has given us so many stars. Our breakout stars like Veer Ganapathy will be joined by some more teen stars and our mentors and icons like SSP Chawrasia and Gaurav Ghei, who will play the full season, are ready to take this young generation to new heights. In the coming weeks, we will be sharing our additional plans to take the golf ecosystem to the next level,” Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of IGPL, said.
Bhullar, who will be playing on the Asian Tour, International Series and IGPL, also shared his thoughts on playing in Chandigarh. “The game has given me a lot and I want to give back to the game,” said Bhullar. The amateur field will feature Harjai Milkha Singh, son of Jeev Milkha Singh and grandson of Milkha Singh. The invitees list includes the legendary SSP Chawrasia, a six-time winner in Asia. Four of those wins were on the DP World Tour and he has twice won the Indian Open.
Gaurav Ghei, the first Indian to play the British Open, will also be playing in the event.
