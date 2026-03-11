Gaganjeet Bhullar to spearhead challenge in IGPL event at Chandigarh Golf Club from March 11-13

Kapurthala golfer and multiple international winner Gaganjeet Bhullar will spearhead the challenge in the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Invitational Chandigarh event to be played at Chandigarh Golf Club from March 11 to March 13. Bhullar, who is India’s most successful player in Asian Tour history with 11 wins, the third highest on all-time list, will be one of the key contenders along with youngster Pukhraj Singh Gill, who won the IGPL Order of Merit in the 2025 season.

Another IGPL winner and local lad Karandeep Kochhar will also be in contention along with Aman Raj, who had lost the Order of Merit narrowly to Gill in the 2025 season. A total of 58 players, including nine amateur golfers and three para golfers Kushagra Gaur, Ranveer Saini and Mohit Kumar will be competing in the tournament. The Rs 1.5-crore prize money event will also see the presence of Indian American Manav Shah, a winner on the PGA Tour of Latin America too.