From Uttar Pradesh to Canada: Alberta gets its first woman Sikh sheriff

Gagandeep Kaur Grewal, from the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, has become the first Sikh woman to be appointed a sheriff in Alberta, Canada. Her appointment, widely welcomed across the Sikh diaspora, adds to a growing list of Sikh women entering policing and public safety roles in Canada over the past two decades.

In Alberta, sheriffs serve as provincial peace officers, responsible for court security, prisoner transport, highway patrol, and security at major events.

Their role is set to expand further under Bill 15, introduced in February 2026, which proposes the creation of an independent Alberta Sheriffs Police Service, opening pathways for sheriffs to transition into full policing roles.