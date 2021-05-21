Day after GADVASU vet booked over pet dog’s death, teachers announce protest, say dog belonged to VIP, want FIR cancelled

GADVASU Teachers' Association said that the dog belonged to a “senior government official” and “security guards of that VIP” had brought the dog to the hospital for treatment.

A day after Phillaur police lodged an FIR against a veterinarian from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, on the complaint of a man who alleged that his pet Rottweiler dog died due to negligence, the teachers of the varsity announced a protest and demanded that the FIR be cancelled.

Baljit Singh, a native of Sangrur and resident of Phillaur, had alleged in his complaint that he took his pet for treatment at GADVASU as the dog was in pain and discomfort due to watery eyes. However, according to him, Dr Charanjit Singh and four others tied the dog’s mouth so tightly using a rope and sack, that the dog suffocated to death.

In a statement Thursday, GADVASU Teachers’ Association said the university’s hospital has received nearly 30,000 cases each year from across Punjab and north India, and clinicians are working round the clock to provide the best possible services to farmers and pet owners even during the pandemic and lockdown period.

“The attendants were unwilling to handle and control the animal…The alleged use of a jute bag during handling is concocted. The animal was restrained with a muzzle by the guards. The said dog was suffering from ocular discharge and subcutaneous nodule on chest and the post-mortem has revealed the dog to be tentatively suffering from liver cancer. The said case had been examined by a very senior, competent and kind-hearted clinician,” said the teachers in their statement.

Dr Ashwani Kumar, president of the association, said that as per law, an FIR cannot be registered against a doctor without an enquiry into the case by a board of doctors.

He said clinicians and faculty members will hold a protest on Friday at GADVASU hospital and if the FIR against the teacher is not withdrawn immediately, GADVASUTA will further intensify the agitation.