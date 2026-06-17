Proposed Gadkhal bypass to ease Kasauli traffic chaos: HC seeks status report

The approximately 3.02-km link road branching off the Kalka-Shimla National Highway-5 towards Kasauli is narrow and heavily congested. (Express File Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of chronic traffic congestion and the deteriorating condition of the Gadkhal-Kasauli road, directing the state government to submit a detailed status report on the proposed Gadkhal bypass aimed at easing traffic on the busy tourist route.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi observed that the road linking Gadkhal with the popular hill station of Kasauli has become a major source of inconvenience for tourists and local residents due to persistent traffic jams, particularly during the peak tourist season.

The approximately 3.02-km link road branching off the Kalka-Shimla National Highway-5 towards Kasauli is narrow and heavily congested. The Lawrence School, Sanawar, is also located along the stretch. Traffic snarls are particularly severe during weekends and summer vacations.