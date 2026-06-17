Proposed Gadkhal bypass to ease Kasauli traffic chaos: HC seeks status report

Takes suo motu cognisance of chronic congestion on 3-km stretch; orders road inspection and progress report by July 2

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaJun 17, 2026 07:38 AM IST
kasauli HillaThe approximately 3.02-km link road branching off the Kalka-Shimla National Highway-5 towards Kasauli is narrow and heavily congested. (Express File Photo)
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of chronic traffic congestion and the deteriorating condition of the Gadkhal-Kasauli road, directing the state government to submit a detailed status report on the proposed Gadkhal bypass aimed at easing traffic on the busy tourist route.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi observed that the road linking Gadkhal with the popular hill station of Kasauli has become a major source of inconvenience for tourists and local residents due to persistent traffic jams, particularly during the peak tourist season.

The approximately 3.02-km link road branching off the Kalka-Shimla National Highway-5 towards Kasauli is narrow and heavily congested. The Lawrence School, Sanawar, is also located along the stretch. Traffic snarls are particularly severe during weekends and summer vacations.

In its order, the court noted that despite recurring bottlenecks, no effective measures appeared to have been taken to address the problem. The Bench said it had been informed about a proposal to construct an alternate route bypassing the congested stretch and sought details of the progress made so far.

“It has come to the notice of this Court that the stretch from Gadkhal to Kasauli has become a nightmare for tourists and local residents, as there is constant traffic congestion, especially during the tourist season, and no efforts have been made to address the issue,” the court observed.

The Bench directed the state government to file instructions on the steps taken towards construction of the proposed bypass. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 2.

Expressing concern over the condition of the road, the court also directed the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Solan, to conduct an on-site inspection of the Gadkhal-Kasauli road as well as the Dharampur-Gadkhal stretch and submit a report before the next hearing.

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The court further impleaded the Superintending Engineer, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD), Solan Circle, as a respondent and directed him to file an affidavit specifying when the road was last resurfaced or tarred.

Meanwhile, in a separate matter, the same Bench took serious note of improper waste disposal in Dharamshala and directed the Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, officials of the Pollution Control Board and the Municipal Corporation, Dharamshala, to submit reports by July 2.

The court observed that solid waste was allegedly being dumped in an unscientific manner along a highway below the HRTC workshop in Dharamshala. It also expressed concern over the poor condition of a state highway near Kangra where tunnels are under construction.

The Secretary, DLSA, Dharamshala, has been directed to inspect both the waste disposal site and the affected road stretch and submit a report before the next hearing.

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Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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