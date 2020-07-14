Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stones for `20K-cr projects in Haryana

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that these national and state highways and bypasses will change the picture of the infrastructure in the state. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that these national and state highways and bypasses will change the picture of the infrastructure in the state.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will on Tuesday inaugurate and lay foundation stones for economic corridor projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in Haryana, the government said on Monday. The web-based function will be presided over by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various highway projects as part of a new economic corridor worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Haryana on the 14th,” Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that these national and state highways and bypasses will change the picture of the infrastructure in the state.

Chautala said that the development projects include the highway going from Rohtak to Punjab border via Jind, Greenfield highway connecting Ismailabad in district Kurukshetra to Narnaul, Narnaul and Rewari bypass, Dadri-Mahendragarh-Narnaul Four-lane road among others.

He said that the State Government had requested the Centre through video conferencing to expeditiously complete road-related projects in the State.

He said that the Ismailabad-Narnaul Greenfield Highway will connect five Lok Sabha constituencies of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Sonepat, Rohtak, and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh in the state, which will increase the connectivity as well as speed up industrial development in the state.

