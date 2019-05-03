Nitin Gadkari pitches for double-decker buses, says will lead to transport revolution in city

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway, Water Resources and River Development, on Thursday announced that Chandigarh will witness transport revolution with the introduction of double-decker sky bus but people will have to elect their candidate Kirron Kher.

Advertising

Gadkari was addressing a gathering of intellectuals at Law Bhawan in Sector 37, Chandigarh.

Gadkari stated that introduction of the double-decker sky buses will provide more ease of travel to daily commuters in Chandigarh and this will not only reduce the mounting pollution but will also represent affordability for citizens.

“Ministry is already through with its DPR in Himachal Pradesh. While coming to Chandigarh, I saw that the traffic problem has increased and I promise to introduce double-decker sky buses. So I will say that you elect Kirron Kher and we will get double-decker sky buses for Chandigarh,” Gadkari said.

Advertising

Gadkari stated that ever since the BJP assumed power in 2014, the road construction pace was barely two kilometres per day which has now increased to 32 kilometres per day. “The ministry so far has spent over Rs 17 lakh crore in this sector,” he said.

Earlier, while welcoming Gadkari, city unit president Sanjay Tandon thanked his ministry for granting Tribune flyover and said they except more flyovers in the city in near future. Tandon said Kher would win from Chandigarh.

While recounting her achievements, MP Kher termed Gadkari an instant decision maker which strengthened the city’s connectivity with other states. Among her achievements, Kher counted 24-hour water supply, cent percent spending of MPLAD funds, judicious conduct of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna, Annapurna Akshay Patra Yojna and other schemes and projects benefiting the underprivileged class.

‘Punjab and Haryana water issue will be resolved soon’

Speaking on the tussle between Punjab and Haryana on SYL issue, Gadkari said that this matter will soon be resolved on the pattern of water issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. “There is no scarcity of water, but the water management needs to be worked out. Ministry is doing an exceptional job by initiating interlinking of rivers and strengthening water resources. We believe this tussle between two northern states eventually comes to an end with this solution,” said Gadkari.

‘Control on stubble burning won’t create pollution now’

Gadkari said that “government is very sensitive on stubble burning which led to environmental pollution in the past”. “Various schemes have been launched in this direction which will yield successful results. A trial has been conducted for converting stubble into bio-CNG and will soon be introduced in the states of Punjab and Haryana,” said Gadkari.