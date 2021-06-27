Nitin Gadkari approves 11 new road projects for Haryana

Gadkari has directed NHAI to include the project in Bharatmala Phase-II including Kurukshetra bypass. (File Photo)

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved 11 projects worth Rs 6,393 crore for development of national highways in Haryana, a state government spokesperson said Saturday.

“The projects were accepted by the Union Minister. Chief Minister assured the Union minister that necessary support for taking possession of land at village Khatiwas in Charkhi Dadri district for construction of Isamailabad-Narnaul Expressway will be provided. He also assured to remove encroachments on Faridabad bypass so that construction of DND-Sohana Expressway is expedited,” the spokesperson said.

Besides several underpasses to improve road connectivity and smooth flow of traffic, a few of the 11 projects include East-West Expressway from Dabwali to Panipat for Rs 5000 crore. Construction of this expressway will open up the western part of Haryana which will have fast connectivity with Meerut area of Uttar Pradesh and eastern part of Haryana state. Gadkari has asked NHAI to explore feasibility of the new highway.

The projects include Pehowa-Kurukshetra road up to NH-44 as National Highway and construction of Kurukshetra Bypass (Rs 618.5 crore, including land acquisition of Rs 283.8 crore). Pehowa to Kurukshetra road connects two major arteries of Haryana i.e. Ambala-Delhi Highway (NH-44) and Ambala-Hisar Highway (NH-152). Additionally, it traverses through holy city of Kurukshetra.

Construction of Kurukshetra bypass would lead to decongestion of internal roads and segregation of traffic. It will also facilitate the

movement of people from Patiala, Pehowa area to Haridwar. Total tentative length of corridor is 30 km.

Member (Projects) NHAI intimated that the corridor was declared as “in-principle” National Highway and is yet to be formally declared as NH due to pending policy decision.

Gadkari has directed NHAI to include the project in Bharatmala Phase-II including Kurukshetra bypass.

Construction of interchange on Eastern Peripheral Expressway to link Palwal-Aligarh National Highway (NH-334D) in Palwal district will be undertaken for Rs 65 crore. An interchange facility has not been provided at the crossing of Palwal-Aligarh National Highway – 33D with Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Construction of interchange at this location would give additional traffic to EPE which will result in additional toll collection.

Further, construction of a new National Highway starting from Faridabad bypass and ending at EPE interchange near Chainsa village has been approved for Rs 225 crore.

Faridabad city is not properly connected with EPE on account of which the traffic from Faridabad city faces hardships for accessing EPE.

Delhi-Agra National Highway passes through Faridabad city and there is urgent demand for connecting Delhi-Agra National Highway with EPE through a new National Highway starting from Faridabad bypass and ending at EPE interchange near Chainsa village. With the construction of this new road, Faridabad city will be directly connected with EPE. Gadkari has asked NHAI to explore feasibility of this new road.