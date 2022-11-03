scorecardresearch
Gadgets, including iPhone, recovered from Ambala jail

Patter said that it would be confirmed how the phones and gadgets reached the jail and how the convicts used them after investigation. He said that the Baldevnagar police was investigating into the matter. A case has been registered against two convicts Manish and Shubham.

During a special checking drive on Diwali at the Central Jail, Ambala, the jail administration recovered one iPhone, one data cable and an adapter, besides seven mobile phones. Two of the mobile were found to be damaged.

This apart, a battery, charger, sim card and a headphone were also found during the search, launched by the SP Jail Sanjiv Pattar.

It was stated that the gadgets were recovered from the barracks vacated by high profile persons including dental surgeon recruitment accused Anil Nagar, a former HCS officer, HPSC examination contractor Ashwini, money laundering case accused Pranjil, businessman Ashok and others. All these prisoners were shifted to other barracks.

