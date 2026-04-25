‘Gaddars…will vanish into political oblivion’: Mann slams AAP MPs who jumped ship

Bhagwant Mann slams AAP MPs who joined BJP, calling them “gaddars” and accusing the party of using agencies to destabilise his government in Punjab.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
4 min readApr 25, 2026 09:00 AM IST
Bhagwant Mann criticised seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs who joined the BJP, calling them “gaddars” and alleging a coordinated attempt to destabilise his Punjab government through defections. (File Photo)Bhagwant Mann criticised seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs who joined the BJP, calling them “gaddars” and alleging a coordinated attempt to destabilise his Punjab government through defections. (File Photo)
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday dubbed the AAP’s seven Rajya Sabha members, who crossed over to the BJP, as “gaddars” (traitors), saying the party gave them so much even when they were not even fit for contesting sarpanch elections.

“These people have gone there to save their skin. They will not get anything from BJP. Punjabis have never forgotten acts of betrayal, and those who deceived them have vanished into political oblivion. “Leaders like Kamaalo, Mannshahian and others betrayed their ideology and have been erased from public memory. In a democracy, the party is supreme, not individuals who come and go as per their whims and fancies,” Mann said.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha members Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, Friday announced that they are joining the BJP along with four other MPs of the party. The others include Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Bikram Singh Sahney, and Rajinder Gupta.

Mann, who reached Chandigarh on Friday morning after abruptly canceling his Finland visit midway, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of systematically trying to destabilise his government by engineering defections and misusing central agencies.

Addressing a press conference, Mann also claimed that ever since the strict law against ‘beadbi’ (sacrilege) was enacted, the BJP’s unease has been evident as it struggles to accept decisive action on an issue deeply tied to Punjab’s sentiments.

He also accused the BJP of using central agencies to intimidate opponents, citing recent ED action against industrialist-turned-politician Ashok Mittal as an example. “When they could not find anything against Bhagwant Mann, they started breaking his people,” he said.

“They (BJP) cannot digest why Punjab is becoming ‘rangla’ (vibrant) and progressing, so they decide to break the party. (Union Minister) Amit Shah must not have liked it that there is no alternative to Bhagwant Mann. People of Punjab are with the Aam Aadmi Party,” Mann said.

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Mann further accused the BJP of being hostile to Punjab and Punjabis, claiming the Centre stalled Rural Development Fund (RDF) dues after the AAP came to power and attempted to poach MLAs. He also linked the alleged hostility to the rollback of the three farm laws, saying the BJP leadership “does not like Punjab” since it was forced into a U-turn.

The CM said the BJP had deployed its “washing machine” — a term often used by Opposition parties to allege that leaders facing scrutiny get relief after joining the BJP — in Punjab as well. He asserted that the BJP’s political strategy across the country has been to weaken regional forces.

“The BJP only knows how to break other parties because it lacks credible leadership. They tried to break Mamata Banerjee’s party, divided Uddhav Thackeray’s party, and Sharad Pawar’s party also met the same fate. Leaders like Naveen Patnaik, Dushyant Chautala and Nitish Kumar have also been targeted through similar manoeuvres. The outfit with whom they ally, they gobble up that party. Yeh Bande Khani Party hai,” he said, adding that defectors eventually lose relevance within the BJP.

“Where is Capt Amarinder Singh, Manpreet Singh Badal? Does one hear about these leaders who joined the BJP (from Congress),” Mann asked, adding even Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu will be sidelined the day the BJP comes to know he holds no sway in the state. “Actually, BJP is not a party of the people, but of rejected leaders,” he added.

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Taking a swipe at Chadha, Mann said he had been given significant opportunities, from heading the Delhi Jal Board to being sent to the Rajya Sabha but had “hobnobbed” with Amit Shah. He mocked claims of dissent, saying leaders often cite “suffocation” only after switching sides.

He further said that BJP is rattled by the work that the AAP government has done. “We did those works which they cannot do in history, including giving 300 units free power per month, eight hours uninterrupted power to the farm sector… giving more than 65,000 government jobs, passing a historic bill against sacrilege,” he said.

Mann reiterated that AAP remained united and resilient. “AAP is like a rock. Four-five people leaving cannot break a party of lakhs,” he said, adding that the party was born out of an “Inquilab” (revolutionary) idea led by Arvind Kejriwal.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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