G20 preparation: Hotel lobbies as museum, yoga instructors for foreign guests

Lobbies of five star hotels to double up as a museum, yoga instructors for delegates at the hotels – the UT Administration is ensuring that it puts its best foot forward in making the foreign delegates of G20 feel the essence of Chandigarh.

“Yoga instructors may be provided at ‘The Lalit, ‘Hyatt’, ‘JW Marriott’, for the delegates by the Education Department, Chandigarh Administration. The Secretary Education, Chandigarh Administration to coordinate and do the needful,” an internal communication has stated.

Not only this, the lobbies of the five star hotels would also be done up with souvenirs and paintings of Chandigarh.

“Various paintings and souvenirs of Chandigarh will be displayed in the hotel lobbies of The Lalit, Hyatt Regency and JW Marriott, Chandigarh. There will be a particular dress code for all the students/ participants and a special badge having logo of G20 will be provided to them by the Tourism Department,” the communication added.

Arrangements for souvenir bags to the delegates from Chandigarh side are also being made.

As per information received by the Chandigarh Administration, most of the delegates are coming by air, but due to winter weather conditions, some delegates may come by train or by road. Accordingly, the Home Secretary and Special Secretary Home, Chandigarh Administration, have been asked to coordinate with the G20 Secretariat, Ministry of External Affairs, Union Ministry of Finance and Railways.

The Chandigarh Police has also been asked to make arrangements for securing the tourist sites, especially Sukhna Lake Club, Rock Garden and Capitol Complex. The Director General of Police, Senior Superintendent of Police (Security & Traffic), Chandigarh, and Deputy Commissioner have been told to make all the necessary law & order, traffic and security arrangements for the G20 events in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

There will be cultural presentations for welcome and departure of the G20 delegates at the airport and hotels. The Cultural Affairs and Tourism Departments of UT, Chandigarh, has been tasked with these performances. The director (tourism) and director (culture) will also coordinate with NZCC and departments concerned in the Punjab government.

UT to spend Rs 25 lakh on beautification

The Chandigarh Administration will be spending around Rs 25 lakh on the beautification of the routes which would be taken by the delegates.

With regard to the work of maintenance/cleanliness/ sanitation/ beautification, pruning of trees, planting of saplings, proper electricity/ uninterrupted lighting arrangements, water supply, at all the prominent places, i.e. Le Corbusier Capitol Complex, Nek Chand Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake Club House, Museum & Art Gallery, Sector 17 Plaza, The Lalit, Hyatt, JW Marriott, airport to The Lalit, Hyatt and JW Marriott, railway station to The Lalit, Hyatt, JW- Marriott, the Municipal Commissioner and Chief Engineer, UT, will coordinate with each other for completion of all works by January 15.

Advertisement

The secretary, engineering department, UT, has also been asked to co-ordinate with the authorities concerned in Punjab in this regard whenever roads are within Punjab jurisdiction.

For lighting arrangements too, the Chief Engineer, UT, has been asked to make all the necessary arrangements for sufficient and uninterrupted lighting arrangements at all the prominent places and along the routes.

Green room/VIP toilets

The Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, and Chief Engineer, UT, have been asked to make all the necessary arrangements for the purpose at the Sukhna Lake Club on day of gala dinner (January 30) and at other sites, if need be, where G20 delegates are to visit, such as Rock Garden and Capitol Complex.

The health department has also been asked to make available ambulance(s) with doctors 24×7 at the places of accommodations and at site visits.

The officials have been asked to ensure timely medical arrangements at the hospitals, including PGIMER, Chandigarh, if required.

Advertisement

The director hospitality, UT, in consultation with the managing director, CITCO, and Secretary Tourism, UT, (if required) has been asked to make arrangements for lunch/ dinner/ snacks/ refreshments/ mineral water (as and when required) at the sites such as Rock Garden, Capitol Complex during the G20 events at Chandigarh.

Suites reserved

The director (hospitality), UT, has been asked to reserve at least 15 suites and 15 normal rooms at UT Guest House, Chandigarh, and 15 rooms at UT Guest House (2) in Chandigarh.