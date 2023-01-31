scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
A cultural spread for dinner with nihari, bajra kofta

The gala dinner at the Sukhna Lake Club was planned for the G20 foreign delegates along with cultural events.

Chandigarh G20 summitA line up of 37 cultural events was kept from 7pm including Sirmouri nati, Bharatanatyam, ghoomar and phag, Kathak, bhangra and giddha, etc. (Photo by G20 media)
On the platter for foreign delegates for the gala dinner Monday night was an elaborate menu of over 55 dishes, a blend of continental and oriental dishes with a touch of North Indian food. The spread included dishes like saag murg, nihari gosht, sushi, aloo bukhara kofta and bajra kofta, as part of the millets section.

A senior officer managing the menu of the gala dinner said, “The dinner menu was finalised in consultation with the Centre. It has been kept elaborate so that everyone can have as per their taste buds and at the same time, should also be reflective of our North Indian culture here”.

Also Read |With love from India: Special millet-based hampers for foreign delegates in Chandigarh for G20 meeting

The gala dinner at the Sukhna Lake Club was planned for the G20 foreign delegates along with cultural events. A 37 cultural event was kept from 7pm including Sirmouri nati, Bharatanatyam, ghoomar and phag, Kathak, bhangra and giddha, etc.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 08:02 IST
