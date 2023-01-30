G20 in Chandigarh: Rain puts damper on pool-side dinner arrangements at hotel

Rains dampened the pool-side dinner arrangements made for the G20 delegates in the lawns of The Lalit for as they arrived at Chandigarh on Sunday evening. It was later decided to arrange and create a similar village-based theme inside near the cafe of the hotel, so that the efforts don’t go futile. The G20 delegates are staying at The Lalit and the meetings too would be taking place at the same venue.

Phulkaris, traditional cots and lanterns – a village theme was then created inside the hotel where the dinner was set to be organised. For the gala dinner too, the Chandigarh Administration is keeping its fingers crossed as they say that rains may not dampen the elaborate arrangements they have made at the Sukhna Lake Club, scheduled to take place on Monday night.

Till the filing of this report, as many as 80 delegates had already arrived. As many as 170 members are participating including 94 foreign delegates.

Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal, while speaking to The Indian Express, said, “The dinner was planned near the pool and because rain acted as a spoiler, the same had to be shifted inside. All arrangements were made by the hotel staff but we had assisted them”.

A stage from Tagore Theatre was brought in, where folk performances were to be performed. The lawns of the hotel outside had hoardings of Chandigarh’s artistic creations from Rock Garden to other souvenirs. Heavy police force fortified the area around the hotel. Flags of the G20 countries were placed at the entrance of the hotel and inside, near the meeting venue, as well.

The venue where the delegates are supposed to have their two-day meeting had screens displaying UT’s iconic tourist places and surrounding regions. The area around the venue was decked up with the civic body transporting and replanting fully grown flowering plants across footpaths near the hotel.

Laser show on Monday

A laser show worth lakhs has been planned to give a treat for the eyes apart from the the gala dinner on Monday night. The gala dinner has been entirely planned by the Chandigarh Administration, where apart from delegates, dignitaries from the government would also be present.

UT Adviser said, “Yes we have planned a laser show only if rains don’t spoil it”. At the Sukhna Lake Club on the day of gala dinner, the tourism department will fly illuminated kites, while the police department will organise boats which are illuminated, bearing flags of G20 countries.

The Sukhna Lake gala dinner would include a 30-minute cultural programme with dance and music performances by local artistes.

Guides fluent in English, Spanish, French etc., have also been deployed to brief about places of historical importance in Chandigarh.

Polo matches have also been organised for the G20 delegates. According to the itinerary, delegates will visit Rock garden and Pinjore Garden.

India took over the G20 presidency from Indonesia from December 1.