Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

G-20 Summit in Amritsar: Mann sets up Cabinet panel to oversee arrangements

The G-20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (Express file photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday reviewed the arrangements for a G-20 meeting slated to be held at Amritsar in March next year.

The G-20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

India will assume the presidency of the G-20 for one year from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023 and is expected to host over 200 meetings across the country.

Chairing a meeting in this regard, Mann said the state is fortunate to have got the opportunity to host the event, in which deliberations will be held on education by the leading countries. He said elaborate arrangements have to be put in place for making this global event a success.

Mann said Amritsar will divided into five major sectors and senior officers of the civil and police administration will be deployed in these sectors and they will be responsible for a smooth conduct of the entire activity during the summit in the area under their jurisdiction.

The CM also constituted a Cabinet sub-committee comprising ministers Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer, Harbhajan Singh, Harjot Singh Bains and Anmol Gagan Maan to monitor the day-to-day arrangements of the event. Mann also constituted a high-powered committee headed by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua to facilitate the cabinet sub-committee in smooth and hassle-free conduct of the event.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 07:07:06 am
