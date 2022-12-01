scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

G-20 summit: Chandigarh to hold 2 crucial meetings

The G20 countries consist of world’s major developed and developing countries, accounting for 80% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two third of world population, making it the premier forum of international economic cooperation. (Reuters)

Chandigarh will be hosting two crucial meetings of G20 summit. The meetings are scheduled to take place in January and March 2023.

A senior officer of the Chandigarh Administration said, “One meeting of finance is scheduled from January 30 to 31 and one meeting of agriculture is scheduled from March 9 to 11.”

Officials stated that they have planned cultural events also that will be held at Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden during this time.

More from Chandigarh

These events will be attended by the foreign delegates of 40 countries and international organisations. The UT Administration has been asked for transportation and security arrangement.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 08:03:39 am
