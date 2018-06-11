‘Future generations have to be made aware of the values the city was built on’

Shivdutt Sharma. Express Shivdutt Sharma. Express

You have been a part of Chandigarh since its inception and have seen the city grow and develop in varied ways. What according to you was the vision and dream for Chandigarh, as you assisted both Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret in several projects, with many independent and innovative works to your credit. Where are we in terms of the original plan?

Le Corbusier’s vision and dream of Chandigarh was that of a unique expression of urbanism, born out of elements like the sun, space and greenery. The vision was to enrich human life based on principles of modernism, which emanate logic, functionalism, and lyricism in the machine age. Original plans have been undergoing various changes due to population growth and pressures of high vehicular density, caused because of geo-political and social-economical forces. Because of the foresightedness of Le Corbusier, so far the plan has been absorbing all kinds of pressures. A plan originally conceived for a population of five lakh, is already two-and-a-half times more. The growth has flowed towards the southern side (the only possibility) and has touched almost all the boundaries of surrounding states like Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

You are the chairperson of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Sub-Committee. What are the roles of this Committee? Over the years how have its functions changed to adapt to the changing face of the city? What are the common concerns of the Committee?

The Administration has formed various committees to preserve, conserve and maintain the legacy of Le Corbusier and the ideals on which the city was based. Le Corbusier, with his deep, penetrating vision into the consciousness of contemporary society, focused on shaping environments for the larger good of humanity. Whatever be the nature of change, the concern of the Sub-Committee has been to preserve, safeguard and maintain Chandigarh’s heritage, which is of outstanding universal value as recognized by UNESCO, with the Capitol Complex now a world heritage site. The Sub-Committee plays a vital role in identifying, preserving and protecting this legacy.

Chandigarh is often described as a living heritage. How do you think we can preserve and maintain this heritage for the future generations?

The future generations have to be made aware of the values the city was built on. They have to be sensitized towards the unique heritage of Chandigarh and its architecture. The younger generation and students need to be involved in various activities to play a role in preserving, respecting and appreciating the city’s essence. Chandigarh is a city of intellectuals and citizens who care about the city and the need of the hour is to make citizens an integral part of initiatives, forums and programmes which focus on the future plans and progress of the city.

Over the years, Chandigarh has seen a tremendous increase in population, vehicular density, unplanned constructions, encroachments et al. What are the solutions? Does the original master plan or subsequent plans offer any recommendations?

Due to innumerable changes, the subsequent plan, that is MASTER PLAN 2031 had made several recommendations as to how to deal with the increasing population and vehicular density. Being one of the members of this committee, I remember that several recommendations were made in this regard. Subsequently, the Administration has been hiring various experts and consultants for suggestions and solutions and it is time to take decisions on all these issues.

The passing of the project of the construction of a flyover on the 29-31 roundabout is being termed as a blunder by eminent architects, who argue the flyover will only increase the traffic congestion and also how many cities abroad are doing away with flyovers, as these have proved to be impractical. What is your opinion?

For the first time on June 1, the Sub-Committee viewed the presentation by consultants regarding the flyover. The doubts on the project were expressed by eminent architects on May 29, before they had seen the presentation. After seeing the presentation all the members who attended the meeting were in agreement that the solution is viable. The flyover is an average of underground and overhead composition, for the dispersal of inter-state traffic. But the members of the Sub-Committee were of the opinion that such a junction may not be taken as a precedence and may not be repeated anywhere in the city.

Chandigarh has the highest vehicular density. Are there any sustainable urban mobility plans that are planned for the city

Undoubtedly, the population and vehicular density have increased manifold as to what was conceived. Subsequent plan i.e. MASTER PLAN 2031, is a voluminous and comprehensive study, which has addressed every aspect of the city and these points were also studied and recommendations were made. The envisioned population growth year wise was worked out by various methods which worked out to be 20 lakh by 2031, whereas the holding capacity of the city was worked out to be 16 lakh. It was therefore recommended that in order to maintain the basic character of the city and to minimise traffic congestion, it will be prudent to restrict population to 16 lakh. It was also considered that additional population will automatically get distributed in the development happening around the city.

Trams, metro, a better public transport system, what according to you are some of the practical solutions to ease and manage traffic?

In order to reduce vehicular congestion it has been under consideration for a very long time that any public transport system, like mass rapid transport, city rapid transport, metro rapid transport or a tram system be introduced in phases within the city and its

periphery

Also, what could be a solution to accommodate migrants and steps for the development of the peripheral areas of the city?

It is disappointing that so many encroachments and unplanned constructions are taking place, which is affecting the aesthetic appeal and also burdening the city’s resources. It is for the citizens, not just the Administration, to ensure that such undesirable developments do not take place.

Almost 30 per cent of the population of Chandigarh is of migrants, settled in Chandigarh in form of rehabilitation colonies in the periphery of the city, some housing was also planned to accommodate the migrants. Over a period, various solutions to accommodate them have been considered. It is a vast subject which will continue to be studied till appropriate solutions are found.

