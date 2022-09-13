scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Further probe ordered in harassment case against director of IIM Rohtak

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Aditya Singh Yadav while refusing to accept the case-cancellation-report filed by the police, ordered that all charges that were levelled by the complainant against Sharma in the FIR registered against him in 2018 be re-investigated.

The court also fixed next date of hearing on December 12. (File Photo)

Lambasting the police for its “faulty investigation” in an FIR registered against IIM Rohtak’s director Prof Dheeraj Sharma by a former female assistant professor alleging sexual harassment, a local court in Rohtak has directed for further probe into the case. Sharma is also facing accusations that he is not eligible for the post.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Aditya Singh Yadav while refusing to accept the case-cancellation-report filed by the police, ordered that all charges that were levelled by the complainant against Sharma in the FIR registered against him in 2018 be re-investigated.

“From the perusal of cancellation report, it can be acknowledged that the investigation…is faulty… the investigation has not been carried out on the allegations mentioned in the detailed complaint given by complainant to police. Thus in the interest of justice, as doubts have been raised with regard to cancellation report, it would be appropriate if investigating officer is directed to further investigate the matter so as to bring out the truth of allegation levelled by the complainant in the original complaint on the basis of which FIR was lodged. Accordingly, investigating officer is directed to conduct further investigation in this matter as per law,” the court said in the order pronounced on September 6.

The court also fixed next date of hearing on December 12.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Based on the complaint filed, an FIR was lodged on May 29, 2018 under Sections 354 (outraging modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment) of IPC against Sharma.

More from Chandigarh

The court passed the order while hearing an application moved by the complainant under section 173 (8) CrPC for further investigation challenging the closure report filed by the police in favour of Sharma.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 02:32:54 am
Next Story

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Premium
Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement