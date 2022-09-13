Further probe ordered in harassment case against director of IIM Rohtak

Lambasting the police for its “faulty investigation” in an FIR registered against IIM Rohtak’s director Prof Dheeraj Sharma by a former female assistant professor alleging sexual harassment, a local court in Rohtak has directed for further probe into the case. Sharma is also facing accusations that he is not eligible for the post.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Aditya Singh Yadav while refusing to accept the case-cancellation-report filed by the police, ordered that all charges that were levelled by the complainant against Sharma in the FIR registered against him in 2018 be re-investigated.

“From the perusal of cancellation report, it can be acknowledged that the investigation…is faulty… the investigation has not been carried out on the allegations mentioned in the detailed complaint given by complainant to police. Thus in the interest of justice, as doubts have been raised with regard to cancellation report, it would be appropriate if investigating officer is directed to further investigate the matter so as to bring out the truth of allegation levelled by the complainant in the original complaint on the basis of which FIR was lodged. Accordingly, investigating officer is directed to conduct further investigation in this matter as per law,” the court said in the order pronounced on September 6.

The court also fixed next date of hearing on December 12.

Based on the complaint filed, an FIR was lodged on May 29, 2018 under Sections 354 (outraging modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment) of IPC against Sharma.

The court passed the order while hearing an application moved by the complainant under section 173 (8) CrPC for further investigation challenging the closure report filed by the police in favour of Sharma.