Functioning of Jaypee plant also affecting Chandigarh’s performance: civic body chief

“Jaypee group is processing just 20 to 25 per cent of waste. We informed the National Green Tribunal also about it. But because there is a separate case before the NGT in this matter, it will be taken up there,” Yadav told Chandigarh Newsline. “Jaypee group is processing just 20 to 25 per cent of waste. We informed the National Green Tribunal also about it. But because there is a separate case before the NGT in this matter, it will be taken up there,” Yadav told Chandigarh Newsline.

Chandigarh’s poor performance in the Swachh Survekshan rankings is also because of functioning of Jaypee plant, said Municipal Corporation Commissioner K K Yadav. He said that the city’s only garbage processing plant, situated in Dadumajra and managed by the Jaypee group, is not processing the entire waste.

“Jaypee group is processing just 20 to 25 per cent of waste. We informed the National Green Tribunal also about it. But because there is a separate case before the NGT in this matter, it will be taken up there,” Yadav told Chandigarh Newsline.

“The machinery is designed for processing of mixed waste. Also there are some issue related to funds with them. But we will take it up with the NGT now,” he said. Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has been unable to tackle the mess with the Jaypee group.

An NGT-appointed committee had inspected the garbage processing plant in October. Following the committee’s report, the NGT had pulled up the Chandigarh civic body for the mess in the plant.

The committee, in its findings, had stated, “It was noticed by the committee that unprocessed mixed waste to the tune of 25000 MT approximately was lying in the processing plant premises resulting in inadequate operational space. It was also noticed that the waste has been pushed to the premises which has resulted into spill over to the adjoining forest area.

Due to continuous delivery of un-segregated waste by the MCC and incapability of plant to process the waste, the condition of the plant and the surrounding is subject to further deterioration.” Several councillors have been blaming the MC officers for not being able to plead the Jaypee case well as they had discussed in the general House.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App