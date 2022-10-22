scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Fuel thief who is part of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Delhi

Police said that Sunil, a sharpshooter wanted for murders in Jhajjar in Haryana, was also one of India's most wanted fuel thieves.

Police said that Sunil got involved in stealing fuel after meeting members of an oil theft syndicate in Jhajjar jail in 2016. (Representational)

A team of the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on October 17 arrested an alleged member of the Kala Jathedi – Lawrence Bishnoi gang from North Delhi. Police said that Sunil, a sharpshooter wanted for murders in Jhajjar in Haryana, was also one of India’s most wanted fuel thieves.

A .32 calibre pistol with five live cartridges was also recovered from him, they said.

Police said that Sunil was involved in stealing fuel after meeting members of an oil theft syndicate in Jhajjar jail in 2016. His modus operandi was to pilfer large quantities of oil after punching holes in oil pipelines and carrying the fuel in tankers.

He was also allegedly involved in a theft of Rs 47 lakh in Dabri, where he was declared a proclaimed offender, and in a case pertaining to extortion of Rs 5 crore from a Karol Bagh businessman, officials said.

More from Chandigarh

The police had obtained information about Sunil while interrogating another member of the gang, Rakesh, who used to receive financial help from him. They had further received secret information regarding his presence in Burari last Monday that led to his arrest. Sunil was previously involved in 20 other cases, and is wanted in nineteen after jumping interim bail in September 2020.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 10:36:59 am
