Punjab: Fuel prices rise in Tricity, reach highest in Mohali

In the current scenario, the fuel prices are highest in Mohali in the Tricity. Petrol price is Rs 92.43 and diesel price is Rs 83.49. In Panchkula, petrol price is Rs 88.35, diesel price is Rs 81.37. (Express Photo)

THE FUEL prices in Chandigarh have witnessed a 22 per cent increase in the last one year. In Mohali, fuel prices are higher than in Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Fuel prices are increasing every day throughout the country. In certain states, including Rajasthan, petrol price has reached Rs 100 per litre. In Chandigarh, petrol rate was recorded Rs 87.16 and diesel rate was recorded Rs 80.67 on Monday. In February 2020, petrol price was Rs 68.01 and diesel price was Rs 61.53 in Chandigarh.

In the current scenario, the fuel prices are highest in Mohali in the Tricity. Petrol price is Rs 92.43 and diesel price is Rs 83.49. In Panchkula, petrol price is Rs 88.35, diesel price is Rs 81.37.

Subhash Singh, a manager with a fuel filling station in Mohali, said, “The highest price of fuel in Tricity is in Mohali. Indeed, there is a burden on the people.”

Santosh Singh, from another fuel station in Mohali, said, “Fuel stations in Mohali are always suffering loss. The loss increases in the current scenario. People prefer to fill their tanks from Chandigarh. Panchkula has an advantage because fuel is merely Re 1 costly than the fuel in Chandigarh. In Mohali, the difference is around Rs 5. It is a huge difference.”

Though the fuel prices recorded stability on Monday, the residents expressed their fears that the prices might be increased in the coming days. Petroleum association members said that various factors, including Ad Valorem Tax, prices in the international market, are responsible for the skyrocketing fuel prices.

They maintained though there is a stability in the sale of fuel, a trend is being witnessed that people are preferring two-wheelers than four-wheelers.

Arjun Singh, president of Chandigarh Petroleum Dealer Association, said, “Different factors are responsible for the sudden hike in the fuel prices. One of the factors is ad valorem tax on fuel, which is the state subject. Ad valorem tax is decided by states/UTs independently.

Approximately 20 per cent tax is levied on the fuel prices. We have reported stability in the sale of fuel. We have not witnessed sudden decrease or increase.”

The ad valorem tax is the amount paid as proportionate to the value of the asset taxed.

The central and state government’s taxes imposed on oil, which were raised last year, make up a large portion of the retail fuel prices– which have been increasing with the rise in crude oil prices.