Friday, September 17, 2021
Fruit vendor assaulted, robbed, case lodged after 27 days

Police, after 27 days of the incident, on Friday registered an FIR in the case under sections 323 (assault) and 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
September 17, 2021 10:59:08 pm
The complainant said that the accused had attacked him and snatched Rs 17,000 in cash and his ATM card.

Phase VI police on Friday finally, after 27 days, registered a snatching case against two men who had allegedly snatched Rs 17,000 in cash and an ATM card from a fruit vendor at Verka Chowk.

The complainant in the case, Prabhu Chaudhary, stated that on the night of August 21, two men had come to his vend near Verka Chowk in Phase VI and indulged in an argument with him.

“As things got heated, the men had in a fit of rage suddenly attacked me and snatched Rs 17,000 in cash which I was carrying at that time and had also taken away my ATM card,” Prabhu said in his complaint.

Police, after 27 days of the incident, on Friday registered an FIR in the case under sections 323 (assault) and 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase 1 police station.

Police, however, refuted allegations of a delay in registration of a case in the incident. A police officer, on condition of anonymity, said that the accused had formally lodged a complaint two days ago and they registered the case as soon as they could.

