From under tree where Army aspirant died by suicide, 60-km foot march against Agnipath

A group of youths and farmers have embarked on a 60-km foot march to express their resentment against the Central government’s Agnipath scheme. The paidal yatra was launched from Talu village of Bhiwani district on Monday and will conclude in Lajwana village of Jind district on Wednesday.

Talu, incidentally, is the native village of an Army aspirant Pawan (23), who had died by suicide on turning overage in April this year while waiting for the recruitment. Like Pawan, Sachin (23), who lived in the nearby village of Lajwana, also had died by suicide nearly two weeks ago after the Agnipath scheme was announced.

The foot march from Talu, villagers said, symbolically was started from under the same tree of neem where Pawan had died by suicide by hanging himself at a playground, where he used to practice daily for the Army recruitment.

The youths participating in the march, took a torch from Talu village and moved to other villages, with several participants also carrying the Indian flag in their hands. BKU (Tikait)’s state youth president, Ravi Azad (31), told The Indian Express they will cover nearly 20 villages during their march where public meetings will be held to educate the people about the “adverse impacts of the Agnipath scheme”. Azad sais, “In the first two days, the agitators have already held meetings in 12 villages, while covering 40 kilometres despite overtly hot weather conditions. At one point, we had nearly 500 youths and farmers who were walking with us as a part of the yatra. As we reach village after village, several people join us and march with us.”

Azad admitted that many farmer leaders of the yatra were already active in the over a year-long farmers’ agitation.

The agitators who are opposing the Agnipath scheme in Haryana have formed Sanyukta Yuva Berojagarr Morcha. Nearly 20 members — comprising youths, students, and farmer groups — are executive members of the morcha who will run the newly formed body.

According to Azad, they will try to coordinate with protesters of other states too. He said that they were planning to launch a second such foot march in the southern part of Haryana over the same issue. “From southern Haryana, a large number of youths usually go to the Army. It gives them a sense of pride in becoming members of the country’s armed forces. In the absence of adequate irrigation water, agriculture is not a very lucrative profession in this part of the state, as in other parts of the state. Hence, youths look forward to being recruited in the Army,” Azad said.

On Wednesday, the yatra is expected to reach Lajwana village, where a panchayat will be held there to discuss the next course of the agitation. Students Federation of India (SFI) Haryana unit president, Vinod Gill, said three bike-borne groups of youths will also join the Lajwana panchayat. One cavalcade of bikes from Fatehabad has already started moving to Lajwana village on Tuesday evening.