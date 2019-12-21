From this Christmas, Him Darshan Express on Unesco heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track

The Him Darshan train at Kalka-Shimla railway track. (Express photo) The Him Darshan train at Kalka-Shimla railway track. (Express photo)

On this Christmas, new ‘Him Darshan Express’ comprising seven coaches including six first class AC vistadome coaches and and one First class sitting cum luggage room coach (FCZLR) will start from Kalka Railway Station to Shimla for the next one year till December 24, 2020.

This is the first train over Indian Railways having all vistadome coaches to run on regular basis on the concept of individual seat charter services through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and other online modes. The fare will be Rs 630 per passenger per single journey irrespective of age and boarding/de-boarding station of the passengers. It will start from Kalka station at 7am in the morning and will reach Shimla at 12.55 pm. In return, the train will depart from Shimla at 3.50 pm and reach Kalka at 9.15 pm. The train will stop at Barog station en-route in both directions.

“The initiative was taken keeping in mind the tourists. Each vistadome coach will have 15 seats in which five window seats at both sides and rest five seats will be aisle seats. Two air conditioners will also be provided in each coach. Passengers will be able to enjoy the panoramic views as these coaches are aesthetically designed having a glass top roof, wider UPVC windows. Window roller blinds and Honeycomb Blinds for roof glass will also be provided to shun heavy light inside the coach in summers,” said Gurinder Mohan Singh, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM).

Sources said seats in all coaches will be adjustable (reversible) according to the direction of movement which will enhance the overall experience of site-seeing from inside the train. Modular type switches and sockets have been provided for LED lightings and charging. The coach has also been modernised in terms of provision of lavatory which is sufficiently equipped with western style commode with water jet, wash basin, steel dustbin, liquid soap container, toilet paper roll bracket and odour freshener container etc.

Earlier, vistadome coach comprising 35 passenger seats was introduced but was discontinued despite receiving huge response, as it became too congested with 35 passengers.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App