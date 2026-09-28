From Tambu Wala village to silver screen: Dheeraj Kumar on art, family and staying real

Kumar calls his childhood "amazing". His father was disciplined and short-tempered, his mother known for patience.

For Punjabi actor Dheeraj Kumar, best known as Shinda in Warning, journey to silver screen began far from glamour, in Tambu Wala village in Jalalabad, Fazilka.

Born and brought up in a joint family, Kumar says his parents and siblings shaped his personality. His filmography includes Rupinder Gandhi, Qissa Punjab, Rabb Da Radio, Rocky Mental, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Kaka Ji, Amaanat, Ik Sandhu Hunda Si, Kala Shehar, Criminal, Paune 9, Full Moon, Warning 2 and Oye Bhole Oye.

A childhood shaped by family

Kumar calls his childhood “amazing”. His father was disciplined and short-tempered, his mother known for patience.

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“As a child I had taken after my father, I used to get angry easily. As I grew older I realised my mother’s patience is most important in life,” he says.