From student politics to city leadership: Who is Saurabh Joshi, Chandigarh’s new Mayor

Saurabh Joshi’s political journey began at Panjab University, where he helped establish the ABVP as a decisive and influential force on campus.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
2 min readJan 29, 2026 04:45 PM IST
Saurabh Joshi remained actively engaged in the Municipal Corporation of ChandigarhSaurabh Joshi remained actively engaged in the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh
The moment was deeply emotional for Saurabh Joshi as he assumed office as the Mayor of Chandigarh Thursday. As Joshi took the mayoral seat, he wiped away tears as he remembered his father, whom he credited with his success.

An Advocate, Joshi has been involved in student leadership and has contested three Municipal Corporation elections since 2011, under varied and challenging circumstances.

Joshi’s political journey began at Panjab University, where he contested the Punjab University Students Council presidential elections in 2002 and 2003, helping establish the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) as a decisive and influential force on campus.

He has contested five elections between 2002 and 2021, two in student politics and three Municipal Corporation elections, reflecting a deep-rooted commitment to democratic participation and organisational faith.

Since 2011, Saurabh Joshi has remained actively engaged in the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh, contributing to civic governance, policy discussions, and public-interest issues.

Carrying forward his father’s legacy

Saurabh Joshi is the youngest son of the Joshi family, which has long been associated with public life and service.

Saurabh Joshi’s father, Jai Ram Joshi, was a former president of the BJP Chandigarh and the founder president of Seva Bharti Chandigarh. He passed away in 2014.

His eldest brother, Vineet Joshi, is an active leader in the Punjab BJP and also served as the chief minister’s media adviser during the BJP–Akali Dal alliance government.

Another elder brother, Navnit Joshi, was a renowned figure in the Punjabi film industry, credited with giving national and international recognition to Punjabi cinema through his exceptional event-management skills. He died in a road accident in 2012, in which noted satirist Jaspal Bhatti also lost his life.

Joshi said that, carrying forward his father’s legacy, he has remained closely connected to EWS colonies, rehabilitation settlements, and marginalised communities, frequently providing legal and civic assistance.

He added that he has extensive municipal experience, a background as a practising advocate, and strong ideological grooming through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and ABVP, which will bring administrative maturity and policy clarity.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
