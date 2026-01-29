From student politics to city leadership: Who is Saurabh Joshi, Chandigarh’s new Mayor

The moment was deeply emotional for Saurabh Joshi as he assumed office as the Mayor of Chandigarh Thursday. As Joshi took the mayoral seat, he wiped away tears as he remembered his father, whom he credited with his success.

An Advocate, Joshi has been involved in student leadership and has contested three Municipal Corporation elections since 2011, under varied and challenging circumstances.

Joshi’s political journey began at Panjab University, where he contested the Punjab University Students Council presidential elections in 2002 and 2003, helping establish the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) as a decisive and influential force on campus.

He has contested five elections between 2002 and 2021, two in student politics and three Municipal Corporation elections, reflecting a deep-rooted commitment to democratic participation and organisational faith.