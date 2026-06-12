From six cases against cops in 2023 to 4,069 in 2024: After topping NCRB list, Chandigarh Police says figures ‘incorrect’

The number stands out not only because it is the highest in the country but also because it marks a dramatic departure from Chandigarh’s own NCRB records over the past four years.

The National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) “Crime in India 2024” report has placed Chandigarh at the top of the country in cases registered against police personnel, with the bureau recording 4,069 cases against Chandigarh policemen during 2024. The figure, however, has been strongly disputed by Chandigarh Police, which termed it “incorrect” and said it would approach the NCRB for a correction.

“The data published in the NCRB 2024 report is incorrect and could be a typo. These many cases are registered in total in Chandigarh by Chandigarh Police,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pushpendra Kumar told The Indian Express.

“Prima facie, the data appears to be erroneous. We will verify the details and write to the NCRB seeking rectification of the record,” Kumar said.