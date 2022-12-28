From real estate to real people: In conversation with entrepreneur Vipin Suree

Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am the founder and chairman of Space Creattors Heights — a real estate advisory and Flexi Office Space company based out of Gurugram. I’ve brought in growth for our investors and take pride in having women thrive in an industry dominated by men. our mission statement is simple: We Make Your Money Grow.

Your roots

My grandfather hails from Rawalpindi and he shifted to Old Delhi after the Partition. I was born in Delhi and my grandfather being from Indian Air Force sent me to the Air Force School in Delhi Cantt.

After schooling, I never pursued any formal education and took to the streets to build my career.

What made you start this company?

After trying my hand successfully at various businesses, I wanted to maximise my expertise in sales to sell a high-ticket product. Real estate is the most expensive product that any human being ever buys, so that was it for me. And if one does this business well, then the sky is the limit. Space Creattors Heights is alive through its mission “We Make Your Money Grow”

Why did you choose this region for your pilot?

Delhi and NCR have been the fastest-growing regions in terms of real estate, industry, and per capita income.

Plus, Gurugram is the millennium city of India, so the fun and challenge of serving the largest corporations, both Indian and International, HNIs, NRIs, is thrilling.

Your achievements

Over the past 12 years, we’ve transacted more than 2 million square feet, contributing largely to the growth of Gurugram.

Most of the large developers of Delhi and NCR region have awarded Space Creattors with excellence awards.

Our new vertical of co-working and flexible office space is the fastest growing in Gurugram, and soon, we will be venturing to other cities of our country.

Plans for the future

We are in an expansion mode, adding more real estate advisors to our team, especially women power. We’ve tied up with the top developers of Dubai to start working in Dubai Real Estate. Next in line will be the tricity of Chandigarh, Mohali, and Punchkula.

Furthermore, we have big plans for our co-working and flexi office business. We will be adding more than 2000 seats over the next year. Over the next three years, we will be present in all the Tier 1 and a few Tier 2 cities of India.

How do you de-stress?

As I started my career as a gym instructor, fitness remains part of my life. I have been doing cross fit now for the last six years.

Golf is my favourite sport, and whenever I get time, I head out to the greens. It’s the best way to destress.

Apart from all the above, I’m passionate about coaching executives, industrialists, and entrepreneurs. I have, over the years, passionately trained and coached more than 1,00,000 people to be effective in their businesses, relationships, management, and sales.