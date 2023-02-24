From pure ghee to ice cream: Now buy dairy products from Punjab’s vet varsity GADVASU’s ‘milk parlour’

Punjab state-run vet varsity, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, Friday started a new milk parlour for the sale of its pure and fresh milk and dairy products. The new sale point is located near the administrative block on the main campus of the university and will be accessible from Ferozepur Road.

Apart from packed pasteurized milk, products such as Sahiwal cow ghee, Paneer, milk cake, burfi, mozzarella cheese, flavoured milk and ice cream will be available at this sale point. The products will be available at the parlour from 8 am to 2 pm on a daily basis.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, GADVASU Vice-Chancellor, while inaugurating the sale outlet said that the initiative is another effort of the university to serve society by providing chemical-free and preservative-free milk and milk products of the highest purity and safety.

Dr R S Sethi, dean of the College of Dairy Science and Technology (CODST) said that the college through its experimental dairy plant (EDP) is working tirelessly to supply fresh and safe milk and dairy products to the consumers. He lauded the dedication and hard work of the scientists of the college towards the preparation and distribution of fresh, hygienic and quality milk products to the consumers.

The products are manufactured and packed in the experimental dairy plant of the CODST from the milk produced at GADVASU farm. All deans, directors and faculty members were present at the venue.

Research director Dr J P S Gill appreciated the continuous efforts of CODST to meet the consumer demand for fresh milk and milk products.