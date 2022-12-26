From Punjabi University to Calgary, a soldier and a pharmacist

Charan Kamal Singh Dullat, who went to Canada to pursue higher education in the late 90s, now runs a very successful pharmacy business at Calgary. He is also a Reservist in the Canadian armed forces as a Captain and aspires for a role in which he can serve people.

Roots in Punjab

I hail from a small village in Hoshiarpur called Gobindpur Khunkhun.

The move to Canada

I moved to Canada in 1997 after finishing my Masters in Pharmacology from Punjabi University Patiala. Later I joined another programme under a grant in the University of Manitoba.

Challenges

In those days, in 1990s there was not much awareness about life in Canada. Today you can find lot of information on internet. My biggest l challenge was to find resources to be successful because my aim was never to be just a practicing pharmacist, I wanted to own the business. We had a family tradition of being in the military so I also wanted to carry on the tradition here in Canada.

What I miss the most about Punjab

I miss the social life, my dear relatives and good friends. Most of all I miss the weather. Loyalty to our country was fed to us right from the childhood when we were growing up by my Dad who was in the Indian Army for 34 years. The loyalty is still towards India but also now towards Canada, our new country.

What is it about Punjab that disappoints you?

I think the system itself, at organisational level. The administration that I see is very disappointing. The people are very hardworking, good to interact with. We have tried to introduce better pharmacy practice teaching in universities in Punjab but there has been such an explosion in the number of pharmacy schools and universities in Punjab that one does not know where the cream is and where the rest of the product is.

What is it that Punjab can replicate from Canada?

Punjab can learn better administration from Canada and also how to look after your citizens. Let’s not be mean when we come to power and let’s work for the people. A certain discipline needs to be put in.

My secret sauce

Advertisement

I think the guidance which was given to us when we were kids. I have learnt from different individuals through my life and have adopted a culture of dedication and discipline .

My daily fix

My daily routine is very intense. I get up at 4:45 am in morning and hit the gym by 5:30 am. I play indoor badminton, come back, get ready and am at work by 8 am after dropping my daughter to school. Then I pick her up at 3 pm and am at home by around 4 pm.

Looking ahead

I want to keep on serving. I would like to expand the business I have and also come into public service sometime in the future.

(As told to Man Aman Singh Chhina)