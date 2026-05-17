From polling stations to counting centres: women to conduct Municipal Council elections in Rohru

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Election to the Municipal Council of Rohru is set to become a unique example of women’s empowerment, with women employees being entrusted with key responsibilities ranging from poll operations to vote counting.
Rohru Returning Officer (MC)-cum-Sub Divisional Magistrate (Civil) Dharmesh Ramotra said women staff members would independently manage and conduct the entire election process smoothly and systematically.
“The vote counting will also be carried out entirely by women employees. To ensure transparent and efficient counting, six teams have been constituted. Each team comprises three officials, including a counting supervisor, a counting assistant and a micro observer. Of the six teams, three will be deployed directly on counting duties, while the remaining three teams will be reserved for immediate deployment, if required,” the SDM said.
The Returning Officer said a special rehearsal and training programme for women employees assigned counting duties was organised for two days. During the session, staff members were given detailed training on the counting process, preparation of results and various technical aspects related to elections to ensure that the exercise is conducted fairly, systematically and without errors,” Ramotra said.
The Returning Officer said the initiative reflected the efficiency, discipline and administrative capabilities of women employees. “Women today are demonstrating leadership and excellence in every field, sending a positive message to society by successfully handling responsible democratic processes such as elections,” he added.
Notably, all polling stations across nine wards of the Municipal Council will be managed by women employees.
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