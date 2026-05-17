From polling stations to counting centres: women to conduct Municipal Council elections in Rohru

Election to the Municipal Council of Rohru is set to become a unique example of women’s empowerment, with women employees being entrusted with key responsibilities ranging from poll operations to vote counting.

Rohru Returning Officer (MC)-cum-Sub Divisional Magistrate (Civil) Dharmesh Ramotra said women staff members would independently manage and conduct the entire election process smoothly and systematically.

“The vote counting will also be carried out entirely by women employees. To ensure transparent and efficient counting, six teams have been constituted. Each team comprises three officials, including a counting supervisor, a counting assistant and a micro observer. Of the six teams, three will be deployed directly on counting duties, while the remaining three teams will be reserved for immediate deployment, if required,” the SDM said.