From NIC Chandigarh to US federal deal: A tech firm with its roots in the city rebrands US government arm, signalling global ambitions and local pride

A technology journey that began in government offices in Chandigarh has culminated in a landmark acquisition in the United States. Rooted in Chandigarh, global IT firm 22nd Century Technologies has acquired BT Federal, the US government contracting subsidiary of BT Group, and rebranded it as 22nd Century Networks.

The acquisition brings together BT Federal’s experience in delivering telecom and networking services to US federal agencies with 22nd Century Technologies’ strengths in IT modernisation, cybersecurity and mission support. Operating under the new name, 22nd Century Networks will focus on providing secure and reliable connectivity solutions for federal missions.

For the Chandigarh-Mohali region, the development carries emotional resonance. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Anil Sharma, is an alumnus of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology and began his career in public service with the National Informatics Centre (NIC).