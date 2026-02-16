From NIC Chandigarh to US federal deal: A tech firm with its roots in the city rebrands US government arm, signalling global ambitions and local pride

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A technology journey that began in government offices in Chandigarh has culminated in a landmark acquisition in the United States. Rooted in Chandigarh, global IT firm 22nd Century Technologies has acquired BT Federal, the US government contracting subsidiary of BT Group, and rebranded it as 22nd Century Networks.
The acquisition brings together BT Federal’s experience in delivering telecom and networking services to US federal agencies with 22nd Century Technologies’ strengths in IT modernisation, cybersecurity and mission support. Operating under the new name, 22nd Century Networks will focus on providing secure and reliable connectivity solutions for federal missions.
For the Chandigarh-Mohali region, the development carries emotional resonance. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Anil Sharma, is an alumnus of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology and began his career in public service with the National Informatics Centre (NIC).
Sharma served with NIC from 1989 to 1997 as District Informatics Officer and Systems Analyst. As the first District Informatics Officer of Chandigarh, he set up the NIC district office and introduced early IT systems across government departments. His consultancy work with departments in Punjab and Chandigarh contributed to the initial groundwork of e-governance in the region.
Born into a modest family and raised among six siblings, Sharma’s early years were shaped by shared responsibilities and limited resources. From those beginnings to leading a US federal acquisition, his trajectory mirrors the aspirations of many middle-class families in the region who view education and hard work as pathways to global opportunity.
Speaking about the larger vision, Sharma said the growth of 22nd Century Technologies was not merely a corporate milestone but an opportunity to inspire and strengthen the Chandigarh-Mohali IT ecosystem. He said globally competitive firms emerging from the region could attract investment, generate high-value employment and position Chandigarh and Mohali as credible technology hubs on the international map.
With the launch of 22nd Century Networks, a company with roots in Chandigarh now finds itself more deeply embedded in the US federal technology landscape, marking a full-circle moment for a journey that began in local government corridors.
