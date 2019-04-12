From Monday, Chandigarh MC will fine you Rs 2,000 if you waste water

STARTING MONDAY, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on anyone found to be wasting water. If you repeat the violation, your water connection will be disconnected without notice. The drive will continue till June 30.

Commissioner Municipal Corporation K K Yadav has said that various violations inviting fines have been drafted. Washing of vehicles and courtyards etc, watering of lawns, wastage or misuse of water through any other reason, overflow from overhead/underground water tanks, leakage from water meter chamber, leakage and overflow from desert cooler, installation and use of booster pump direct on water supply line and wastage due to non-installation of bib taps will invite fines.

“Due to an increase in demand of drinking water in the summer, watering of lawns, washing of courtyards and washing of vehicles etc. in the morning water supply hours is prohibited with effect from April 15 to June 30. Consumption of water for the following actions/reasons shall be considered as wastage and misuse of water and shall invite penalty along with disconnection being illegal as per provisions of water supply bylaws,” a statement issued by the commissioner read.

If a person doesn’t pay the challan, a fine would be added to the water bill of the resident. Teams headed by a sub-divisional officer who will hand over the challan to the violator on the spot. A senior official added that people can even post pictures, “If somebody posts pictures of violators washing their cars using hose pipes or watering their laws, our team will go there and challan the violator on the basis of the video. Numbers of the officials are already given on the website, but we will circulate

it too.”

“For violation, a fine/penalty amounting to Rs 2,000 shall be imposed, which will be recovered through regular water supply bills. Any material like booster pump, hosepipe etc. being used by the defaulter shall be confiscated. The consumers are requested to cooperate and help the Corporation to meet with the demand by avoiding wastage and conserving precious water,” the statement said.

No separate notice will be given for violations of washing of vehicles and courtyards and watering of lawns to the

consumer for misuse of drinking water.

Notice will be given for defaulting on remaining violations to get the defect rectified by the consumer within two days, failing which a fine/penalty amounting to Rs 2,000 shall be imposed.