From Ludhiana to 300 cities across India, Singh is king

Written by Arshdeep Singh Mundi, Executive Director of Jujhar Group

I, me, myself

I am the Executive Director at Jujhar Group and an entrepreneur by profession. I bring innovation and modernization to my company and have been specifically targeting the logistics and broadband sector.

My roots

I hail from Ludhiana. My family foresaw the potential in the Punjab market almost three decades back when Punjab was still implementing its growth plans and strategies.

I studied in boarding at St George’s College in Mussoorie from 2003-2006 before moving back to Ludhiana, where I completed my Class 12 from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, in 2011. Then I went to London to pursue B Sc in Business and Management from Royal Holloway, University of London, between 2011 and 2014.

Contribution to business

I returned to join the family business and soon a partner with 25% stake in the logistics vertical exited the company. The number of trucks came down to 136, which was a challenge to me and I rebuilt the business and increased the fleet size gradually.

A small business of interstate bus travel that I started back in the 1990s boomed and that is something that I added to the current portfolio of businesses.

We have diversified into the broadband and media business by setting up MSO Fastway Transmission and Netplus broadband. We also run Living India, a Punjabi news channel and a digital channel called Daily Post.

Advertisement

Seeing the boom in realty, we have also launched real estate projects such as Alpha International City, spread across 350 acres in Amritsar and Grand Walk in Ludhiana.

This year, Netplus has reached 300 plus cities across eight states and has a customer base of 6 lakh.

My mission

I enjoy making profits but my larger objective is to give jobs to people living in Punjab. It’s this that drives me to work every day and build a conglomerate delivering a host of services.

Advertisement

Giving back to society is a virtue deeply imbibed within the Jujhar ethos. Since inception, the group has been committed towards a holistic human development index of the communities where it operates. The objective is to set an example in business responsibility with thoughtful initiatives, growth opportunities, and infrastructure development.

Plans for the future

We plan to explore the tech side of business and investing in new age innovations and businesses which would be more diversified and will work with a more innovative approach. We are also foraying into the hospitality sector.

My stress-busters

I love to travel, my passion for traveling helps me explore different cultures across the globe, and I think it helps me constantly update my businesses. I also love playing golf. As for my daily fix, no matter how busy I am, I make it a point to hit the gym every day.