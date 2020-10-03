From life to death: Group of nature lovers documents 80 creatures

Two ants engage in a fight.

Natural biodiversity- Social Substance, a group of nature enthusiasts, has documented the various aspects of the life and death of small creatures, including moths, spiders, ants, lizards, honeybees and flies.

With an aim to understand the uncovered aspects of the lives of small creatures, the group recorded almost 80 different species of spiders, flies, moths, caterpillars, ants etc through 119 photographs, mostly taken by smartphones.

The documentation spanning one-and-a-half-year has been titled ‘Curtain Call’ and is available in pdf form.

Natural Biodiversity-Social Substance is a large group of people interested in birding, recording butterflies and promoting kitchen gardening, among other activities.

An office bearer of the group, Arun Bansal said, “The title ‘Curtain Call’ narrates the theme of the work. Curtain Call is the ritual performed after the end of a stage drama when all the artists assemble before the audience, with the curtains down, and bow. Through the documented work, we tried to show how small creatures live and what happens to them after death, in a simple way. Most of the pictures were clicked on Panjab University (PU) premises. Though the study was started in 2017, the documentation was completed during the lockdown period.”

The documentation, which is available in digital form, mostly consists of normal scenes, which we observed in our day-to-day life, but did not bother to understand.

Members of the group settled in faraway places also contributed in the digital book. A woman member from Panchkula, settled in Pune, discovered a puppa of silkmoth during her stay in Pune. She did not recognise it and brought it along with her and gave it to Arun Bansal, who preserved it at his house. Combat scenes of ants, moths etc were also recorded in the work.

“Ants fight violently. It is sure that one of the participants will lose its life. But there is not much chance of the survival of winner as well. The claw of the loser will stay on the body of the winner forever. And it can be prove fatal at any moment,” Arun Bansal said.

The documented work was contributed by different members including professors, housewives, doctors and students as well.

