From kitchen to the office, women lead all the way

…Dress in sarees, be girl

Be wife, they said. Be embroiderer, be cook,

Be a quarreler with servants. Fit in. Oh,

Belong, cried the categorizers

– “An Introduction” by

Kamala Das

PERHAPS one of the sharpest commentaries on status of women in society came through the Malayalam film, The Great Indian Kitchen (2021), directed by Joe Baby. The pressure of an arranged marriage, the daily drudgery of kitchen and housework, the nightmarish existence of a submissive wife pushed to the edge – The Great Indian Kitchen brutally exposes patriarchy, regressive traditions, and a society drowning in hypocrisy. Nothing draws a harsher picture of inequality, which brings us to the question this Women’s Day – Is your voice being heard? Is your load being shared? Is your status equal? Are you truly empowered?

“I joked with a friend the other day that Women’s Day panel discussions are an annual appeasement exercise at best. I think people understand in theory what empowerment, freedom, parity, etc., mean but precious little converts into action. The recent hijab issue is a case in point. A woman should not have to justify why she wishes to cover her head or not,” says Deeptha Vivekanand, a professional storyteller, trainer and educator.

Some time ago, a powerful image sprung up on Anand Mahindra’s Twitter feed. Drawn by Peruvian political cartoonist Carlin, it shows three men and three women positioned at the starting line of a track. While the men brace themselves with a clear path ahead of them, the women are blocked by an endless pile of housework. “Cooking, laundry, making the beds, small domestic chores are something men believe are not important to perform. It comes from an ingrained sense of patriarchy, or pure laziness and indifference. Invariably, it’s the job of the woman to clean up, and that has been a constant conflict, but I do see a shift now,” observes Deeptha. Culturally, our ethos is partial to the male child. They are born with a sense of entitlement. “That is dangerous for it normalises abuse, harassment, exploitation,” remarks human rights lawyer Harish Mehla.

From being virtually disallowed into existence (female foeticide) to being denied nutrition and education, discriminations exist at the very base of the pyramid of excesses. “It matures to being denied equal pay for equal work, being forced to practise dowry, to be the lesser partner in a traditional heterosexual marriage, to fit into the social definition of women’s roles, to be denied a share in the property, to be denied individuality, to be excluded from board rooms and boys’ clubs of higher management… any woman is fighting her own battle,” points out Sakoon Singh, academic and author of ‘In the Land of the Lovers’.

Class snobbery, family name identification, conformist behaviour – this underlying conservative ethos denies women in expressing a unique identity. “We live in a country where adding the name of husband is a huge deal. Once she is the ‘bahu’, she has to light the stove and make a sweet dish. Why? Our social conditioning is so deep-rooted that it will take ages to undo it,” adds Mehla.

Small shifts, big impact

It’s the small, thoughtful actions that go a long way. Mehla, for instance, refused to let the young daughter of the help work in the house. “She is a child, and by letting her work, we are the insensitive hypocrites,” he says.

As a full-time journalist, Aruti Nayyar’s work demanded long hours. “Thanks to my husband, Rana Nayyar, I did not have to struggle with the mom guilt of leaving the children for long stretches,” says Aruti, writer, activist, and life coach, who now supports the education of two girls, and works with NGO Samvedna. When leadership facilitator Bhavna Jain decided not to have children and make a risky career move to Mumbai, her husband stood by her. “I quit a great job, parked all our savings into a ‘business’ only to lose it all – but he stayed by my side. For 15-plus years, we’ve survived purely on ‘outside’ food, because I don’t like to cook and won’t let him cook either. In fact, he manages the house better than I do,” Jain shares her journey of living on her terms, with unconditional support.

The Changemakers

Stage one of women empowerment, says Archana Gupta, head of finance of software testing company, TestingXperts, is education. “We should now embrace stage two — it’s not about education or financial independence, it’s about a change in the thought process towards women, to move ahead without discrimination, with gender neutrality,” points out Gupta, who practices what she preaches. Not only has she created crèche facility at TestingXperts, she makes sure her women employees don’t leave the workforce post-marriage, change of place, or maternity. “Technology changes at a super fast speed. In order to retain the women, we invest in training them post their maternity leave or any break. We help them relocate and provide flexible working hours. We don’t see the gender on the CV, but qualification,” says Gupta, whose company enjoys an equitable gender representation, with Google as benchmark.

For the dynamic and beautiful Anju Bhatia, the force behind Right Media, being a woman is all about battling the impossible with a smile. Anju, who was admitted to PGI with multiple sclerosis (MS), refused to admit defeat and is now leading her company from one milestone to another. “Life is not always what you dreamed of, but a can-do attitude can help you overcome all challenges,” says Anju who is now helping others with this condition. “I believe only a woman can handhold, and care for others despite being in pain herself.”

Mediator in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, chairperson of Child Welfare Council, Punjab, Prajakta Avhad’s NGO on gender awareness, Samvedna, through its training programmes has reached out to various organisations in the Tricity, in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi. “We talk about gender issues – how the patriarchal system works, how it affects men and women, how behavioural changes can be brought by imparting consciousness about gender-based biases. Things move when thought process changes,” says Avhad.

“When women support women, great things happen but when men support women, incredible things happen.” With this belief, Girls Rise for Mohali (GRM) founded by elected municipal councilor from Mohali, Opinder Preet Kaur Gill is creating a community wherein women get an opportunity to express their views, practise their interests and stand for their rights. As part of GRM, they have conducted a series of fitness and motivation camps for women.