From ‘insane’ to inspirational: How visa rejection turned a Patiala man into Punjab’s Poultry King

Jashanpreet Singh had a dream. Like thousands of other youngsters in Punjab, he too wanted to settle abroad, with Canada being his preferred choice. The dream crashed when his visa application was rejected in 2019. Soon after, the Covid-19 pandemic brought global mobility to a halt.

Instead of ruining his fate, Jashanpreet, during the lockdown in 2020, began rearing 33 desi (domestic) chicks at his home in Patiala’s Sarkara village. The experiment paid off and within six months, he started earning profits. When his visa was later approved, he made a bold decision — he decided not to leave India and instead expand his poultry venture.

“I realised the local demand for desi eggs and chicken was rising fast. The potential was immense. I never looked back,” says Jashanpreet, now 29.

Six years later, his farm, ‘Poultry King Patiala’, has grown into a 6,000-bird poultry breeding enterprise generating over Rs 1 crore in annual profits.

Today, he sells nearly 70,000 one-day-old chicks per month for about eight months of the year — around 5.6 lakh chicks annually — earning approximately Rs 1.6 crore. During peak months, he also generates nearly Rs 50 lakh from egg sales. Bookings for chicks are secured two to three months in advance.

What started as a backyard activity has transformed into a modern operation. The farm now includes a 200 x 30 feet two-storey shed, open space for free-range movement, a fully functional hatchery unit, controlled cold storage facilities, and two acres dedicated exclusively for expansion. The family’s landholding has grown from eight acres to 10 acres, with the additional land purchased entirely from poultry income.

Remarkably, Jashanpreet built his business without taking any loans.

Initially, he began with premium indigenous breeds such as Kadaknath, which were in high demand. Later, he shifted focus to high-performing and stable breeds like Rhode Island Red (RIR) (a US breed of domestic chicken) and Black Australorp (Australian breed), often referred to as an “egg-laying machine,” to ensure better productivity and consistent returns. Each year, he upgrades his breeding stock to maintain quality.

He also underwent poultry and hatchery training at institutions in Patiala, Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, and Chandigarh to adopt scientific farm management practices.

A major turning point came three years ago when he established his own hatchery unit. The facility can store up to 10,000 eggs at controlled temperatures and follows a complete 21-day hatching cycle, including cold storage before incubation. He sells chicks priced between Rs 25 and Rs 35 each. Some buyers opt for slightly older chicks, which are reared for 10 days or more before sale.

The hatchery remains closed during September and October when bird growth slows, and operations resume in February. During this period, he focuses on egg sales. Around 70% of his birds lay eggs daily, with desi eggs sold at Rs 10 each. Nearly 5 lakh eggs are sold annually.

Approximately half of the revenue goes towards feed, vaccination, electricity and maintenance, while the remaining profit is reinvested into expansion and infrastructure.

Jashanpreet admits the journey was not without setbacks. Early on, he once purchased fully grown hens from outside to meet rising demand and mixed them with his own stock. The result was infection and the death of hundreds of birds.

“In poultry farming, never allow outside birds into your farm. Viruses can come from anywhere. Start small and grow with your own stock,” he advises.

Today, 15 to 17 young people visit his farm daily to learn about poultry farming. He encourages them to seek proper training and start small rather than blindly chasing opportunities abroad.

“I had completed my graduation and was planning to go abroad, as my family was dependent on farming only. When I refused to go abroad even after getting my visa, many relatives called me insane. Now they give my example to others,” he says.

He also offers an advice to those venturing into poultry business. “Avoid taking loans. Start small. Be consistent. Focus on proper marketing. There is no dearth of demand. Within six months, you’ll start getting returns”.