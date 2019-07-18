From hot 40°C to cool 23°C, Tricity Chandigarh witnesses wettest July since 2010

Written by Maheep Dhanoa

Daily showers have not only made this the wettest July in the Tricity since 2010, but have also cooled the temperatures, with the mercury hovering between a high of 40 degree Celsius and a low of 23 degree Celsius.

This month saw the temperature go from a blistering 40.5 degree Celsius on July 2 to a pleasantly cool 23 degree on July 16.

The temperature difference recorded in July last year was 37.7 degree Celsius on 9th with the lowest being 23 degree Celsius on 4th. 2017 saw a highest temperature of 37.6 degree Celsius on 10th and lowest on 6th and 12th of 24.7 degree Celsius.

However, temperatures are likely to rise as the clouds clear up. According to the meteorological department, although more rain is likely, it may be sparse with no major rainfall activity from July 19.

MeT director Surinder Paul said this should not be worrying as the Tricity has already received more rainfall than it did this month last year. “The last time we had normal rainfall was in 2010. After that it has been on the wane.’’ In 2010 July, the city witnessed a record 365.6 mm of rainfall, while the city has already received 269 mm by the middle of this month.

Explaining how this July has been so wet, he said, “The monsoonal trough was close to the foothills of the city. This coupled with the western disturbances, and the low level of monsoonal winds created a confluence, resulting in heavy rains. Other than this, climate change is a broader reason as it changes the intensity and duration of rainfall, etc.”

Though pleased with the rainfall, Surinder Paul worries about the Tricity’s inability to harness it.

“We need to manage the rain we get. We shouldn’t be having waterlogging problems and we should avoid irrigating on the days rain is forecast. It is imperative that we use this rain optimally as water shortage is staring us in the face,” he says.

Despite the fact that the highest rainfall recorded in July last year is more than that of this year, the total amount of rainfall that the city has received this month up until now is greater. In 2018, July 3 saw 64.8 mm of rainfall and July 2017 saw 120.8 mm of rainfall on 28th. Until now, the highest rainfall this month has been 50.5 mm on the 10th.