From Greece to Punjab’s fields: How a young farmer built a Rs 2-crore sugarcane enterprise

For Hargurjit Singh Minhas, 36, of Daroli Kalan village in Jalandhar, the wheat-paddy cycle offers limited scope to increase earnings from the same land. To escape this and to build a diversified farming enterprise, he has shifted to sugarcane, growing seven to eight intercrops alongside it, and invested in mechanised harvesting.

According to his estimates, the enterprise generates annual revenue of over Rs 2 crore and leaves him with net earnings of Rs 60-65 lakh after expenses.

Minhas’s experiment with sugarcane began after he returned to Punjab around five years ago. He had moved to Greece after completing Class XII and spent eight years there, including working in agriculture.

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With agricultural land back home, he decided to return and take up farming rather than continue working abroad. He also completed his one-year course in Diploma in Agriculture Extension Services for Input Dealers (DAESI).

His model rests on three sources of income: sugarcane cultivation, intercrops grown between the standing cane, and harvesting services provided to other farmers.

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Minhas cultivates around 60 acres — 12 acres of family-owned land and another 48 acres taken on lease at an annual rent of Rs 35,000 per acre. His sugarcane cultivation is spread across two seasons, with around 35 acres under autumn planting and 25 acres under spring ratoon cultivation.

He grows seven to eight intercrops in the main sugarcane field, depending on the season, including wheat, white and black gram, peas, linseed, moong, mash, and mustard, which provide additional income.

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He estimates that, after meeting expenses on seed, fertilisers, labour, harvesting, and other cultivation costs, sugarcane returns around Rs 76,000 per acre on his own land and Rs 41,000 per acre on leased land, after paying rent. Intercropping adds another estimated income of Rs 20,000-25,000 per acre.

He says that with wheat and paddy on the same land, Rs 45-46 lakh would have been the net income. His average yield is around 425 quintals per acre, while some of his fields have yielded 600-700 quintals per acre and can also go up to 1,250 quintals per acre. He says per quintal rate of sugarcane is Rs 415 and on an average he sells sugarcane worth Rs. 1.76 lakh per acre and Rs. 1.05 crores from 60 acres. And after meeting expenses he is able to earn a net profit of 30 to 35%.

“Even after practising many modern techniques, the scope of enhancing income with wheat and paddy could not go beyond 5 to 6 per cent of the existing one, but in sugarcane from the same land, the net profit can even reach up to three times the existing one,” he says, adding that sugarcane is such a crop where management and modern techniques can create a huge income, but this is not possible with wheat and paddy.

Minhas has also changed the way he plants sugarcane.

Instead of relying on conventional planting methods, he follows a trench-based system, maintaining around five feet between rows and about one foot between plants. He uses the single-eye bud technique, raising seedlings in a nursery before transplanting them in the field.

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“Around 1.5 quintals of seed are sufficient to raise seedlings for an acre, compared with nearly 30 quintals under conventional planting methods,” he says.

He grows Coimbatore selections (Co canes) and Punjab varieties such as PB 96 and PB 98, along with Co 20016. He says yields depend on the variety, planting method, and crop management.

Water use is another consideration in his choice of crop. Sugarcane remains in the field for around a year or longer, depending on the planting season, whereas paddy occupies the field for about four months. Minhas estimates that sugarcane, under his farming practices, consumes around half the water used by paddy.

He also uses ratooning, a practice in which fresh shoots grow from the stubble and roots left underground after the main sugarcane crop is harvested. This avoids fresh planting and reduces expenditure on seed cane and land preparation. The ratoon crop generally matures around one to one-and-a-half months earlier than a newly planted crop.

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His autumn-planted cane is sown in September and takes approximately 15 months to mature, with harvesting in December of the following year. The roots left after harvesting are retained for the ratoon crop, while fresh planting is undertaken mainly in autumn.

The third component of Minhas’ model is mechanised harvesting. He has turned harvesting into a service business for other sugarcane growers.

The entire harvesting setup represents an investment of around Rs 2 crore. It includes a harvester costing approximately Rs 1 crore, four trolleys worth Rs 30-35 lakh and two tractors costing around Rs 22 lakh, besides other equipment. He received a government subsidy of Rs 36 lakh towards the machinery.

The machine can harvest and transport around 1,000 quintals of cane a day, a task that a team of around 15 workers would otherwise take five days to complete. Minhas provides harvesting and transportation services to other farmers, charging Rs 70-100 per quintal, depending on the distance between the field and the sugar mill.

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“Last year, I harvested around 45,000 quintals for other farmers. That was the first season after I introduced the machine here. This year, my target is to cross one lakh quintals, as several farmers have already contacted us,” he says.

At an average charge of Rs 80-85 per quintal, handling one lakh quintals would generate gross receipts of around Rs 80-85 lakh in a season. After meeting expenses on fuel, oil, transportation, labour, repairs and wear and tear, he estimates that around Rs 24-25 lakh would remain.

He says he has never taken a loan for routine farming operations, but borrowed to purchase the harvester. He hopes to repay the loan soon and make the machinery debt-free.

“I was clear about sugarcane cultivation… My grandfather operated a traditional belna (cane crusher), which had a deep impact on me since childhood,” he says.