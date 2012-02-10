UT Education Department is going to start its pre-examination helpline from February 15 for addressing the queries of both students and parents.

As per the officials,the response to the pre-examination helpline has been good over the last couple of years. For addressing the queries,a total of 18 educationists have been selected. These include school principals,teachers and subject experts from the city. The helpline will remain open till March 31. Board examinations both for Class X and XII will begin from March 1,while the Education Department is yet to release the datesheet for other classes.

The helplines will remain open from 2 pm to 8 pm everyday. The department has also directed the school heads to display the list of helplines and the names of respective counsellors out side the school premises.

District Education Officer (DEO) Ram Kumar said,The helpline is open for everyone. Both students and parents can ring in and clarify their doubts or share their concerns.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App