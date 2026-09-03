From Faridkot to Vancouver, Canada’s celebrity Sikh cop recounts family’s journey

A Sikh policeman of Canada’s Vancouver Police Department, Sukhwinder Singh Sunger, also known as Suki, has become an internet sensation after participating in the Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2026 festival in Scotland in late August as a drum major. He tells The Indian Express that he hopes his fame helps immigrants integrate their culture with Canadian values.



Q: Where in Punjab does your family come from?

Sukhwinder Singh Sunger: On my dad’s side, there was immigration to Canada as early as 1914 through 1920. I have a passport-style photo of my grandfather, dated 1930 and taken in Vancouver. My grandmother would speak about Faridkot and Raunta village, so my understanding is that is where she was from. My mother’s family was from New Delhi.

My dad was born and grew up in Mission, British Columbia, and later moved to Abbotsford, BC (both are about 45 minutes east of Vancouver). My dad’s family owned a raspberry farm.

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My mother immigrated in 1976, and my parents relocated to Victoria, British Columbia, after my older sister and I were born.

Q: Tell us about your childhood, education, and what made you join the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

Sukhwinder Singh Sunger: I grew up in Victoria with my older and younger sister. It was during high school that I knew I wanted to pursue a career in policing. I attended college and studied criminal justice.

After graduating, I began applying to various police departments throughout British Columbia and was hired by the Vancouver Police Department.

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I’ve had mainly operational assignments as a police officer working in patrol and a couple of investigative ones, including the General Investigation Unit and Major Crime Section.

In 2012, I applied for and was successful in a transfer to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan, Africa. I was deployed overseas with the UN from January 2012 to January 2013.

I’m currently in the Traffic Enforcement Unit and ride a motorcycle as part of my duties.

Q: What made you join the pipes and drums ensemble in VPD?

Sukhwinder Singh Sunger: I was approached by the VPD Pipe Band leadership during a post-Remembrance Day service in Vancouver on November 11, 2016. They simply asked if I had any experience with drumming and if I would like to join the VPD Pipe Band. I said that I had played the snare drum in elementary and high school and had taken private lessons on the dhol as a hobby. Further to that, as soon as they asked me, my mind was made up. This wasn’t about me; I was well aware that the band had never had a member who was a visible minority/person of colour and it would be an enormous opportunity for our community. The ability to see someone from their own background participating in a highly visible role.

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Q: Did you have any formal training in music earlier?

Sukhwinder Singh Sunger: The band provided me with private tenor drumming lessons for a year, and I made my debut with the Pipe Band in December 2017.

In 2025 our drum major retired, and a few of us put our names forward to fill the vacancy. In December 2025 I was elected by my peers in the band to a three-year term as drum major. My research suggests I am the 11th drum major in the VPD Pipe Band since its inception in 1914.



Q: What was the response you got in Edinburgh?

Sukhwinder Singh Sunger: Scottish residents and visitors were very happy and almost overcome to see a sardar in full highland dress. I could not walk anywhere without being asked to take photos or simply be told how much they loved my uniform and appearance. Normally I would find it difficult to stop as often as I had to, but the amount of joy and happiness people expressed when I stopped to chat or take a photo made it easy. I would smile at people and ask, “Do I have a choice?” They would tell me I didn’t. Many would tell me stories of a Sikh neighbour or friend and how generous and kind they were. Some would share stories of their family member serving in the military with Sikhs.

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Q: How has the internet fame helped you, VPD, and Canada in diversity efforts?

Sukhwinder Singh Sunger: I’m a very private individual, so I don’t participate in social media. I can’t speak to any efforts in terms of diversity and am an ardent supporter of merit-based decision-making and selection.

Q: Given the rising hate for immigrants, how do you think the Edinburgh fame helps immigrants in Canada?

Sukhwinder Singh Sunger: I don’t know if short-lived internet fame has any bearing or influence on immigrants in Canada. Perhaps it may give immigrants motivation to, of course, bring their culture and beliefs but also make an effort to know the culture and societal norms of Canada and integrate them into their daily lives.



Q: What is the way ahead for you personally?

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Sukhwinder Singh Sunger: I will continue my participation with the VPD Pipe Band and my regular duties as a Traffic Enforcement Officer. Like any skill, I will need to continue to practise my drill and study the music we play as a pipe band to ensure we are always performing at the highest level.