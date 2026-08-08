From every regime’s blue-eyed boy to sudden exit: Who is Punjab IPS officer G S Bhullar?

A day after Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar was removed from his position, the BJP Saturday termed him an “honest officer”.

Taking to X, the BJP wrote, “By removing from office the honest officer who exposed the truth about anti-national conspiracies and Pakistani links, whom exactly does the Mann government ultimately want to protect? This immediate panic from the government after the revelation of violent conspiracies raises several serious questions.”

The saffron party was referring to Bhullar’s alleged statement linking ISI with students’ protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Career spanning decades

A 1991-batch Punjab Police Services (PPS) officer, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar joined the Punjab Police as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Patiala. He was promoted to IPS in 2004.