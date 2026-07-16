From encroachment removal ops to enforcement action, every civic drive to be recorded now on camera

Officials will now be required to wear the devices during every field operation, allowing enforcement actions to be documented from start to finish. (File Photo)

The Chandigarh MC (Municipal Corporation) has made body-worn cameras mandatory for its Enforcement Branch personnel, aiming to create a digital record of official interactions during enforcement drives, reduce disputes, and boost transparency and accountability. The initiative was announced under the leadership of UT (Union Territory) Mayor Saurabh Joshi

Every anti-encroachment drive and enforcement operation in other fields carried out by the civic body will now be recorded.

The recordings would serve as authentic evidence in cases of complaints or disputes, help verify facts, review the conduct of officials and ensure that actions remain fair and impartial, the civic body said.