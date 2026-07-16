From encroachment removal ops to enforcement action, every civic drive to be recorded now on camera

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The Chandigarh MC (Municipal Corporation) has made body-worn cameras mandatory for its Enforcement Branch personnel, aiming to create a digital record of official interactions during enforcement drives, reduce disputes, and boost transparency and accountability. The initiative was announced under the leadership of UT (Union Territory) Mayor Saurabh Joshi
Every anti-encroachment drive and enforcement operation in other fields carried out by the civic body will now be recorded.
The recordings would serve as authentic evidence in cases of complaints or disputes, help verify facts, review the conduct of officials and ensure that actions remain fair and impartial, the civic body said.
Apart from discouraging confrontations during field operations, the move is also expected to safeguard citizens and municipal personnel from false allegations.
The mayor said the decision reflects the civic body’s commitment to transparent, technology-driven and citizen-centric governance. “Transparent governance is the foundation of public trust. This initiative is another decisive step towards making Chandigarh’s civic administration more accountable, technology-driven and citizen-centric,” he said.
The use of body-worn cameras has gained traction among law enforcement agencies across the country.
The UT civic body is now extending this practice to civic enforcement, where anti-encroachment drives and other municipal actions often lead to disputes and allegations from both sides. Officials believe the initiative will improve professionalism, strengthen institutional accountability and enhance public confidence in the civic body.
Body-worn cameras have already been issued to sub-inspectors, drivers, labourers and other enforcement staff, who will now be required to wear the devices during every field operation.
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