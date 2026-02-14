From Dubai to Barnala: How a landless entrepreneur built a Rs 24-lakh fish empire using village ponds

A determined young entrepreneur from Barnala district in Punjab has turned adversity into opportunity, building a thriving fish farming business using panchayat ponds and private water bodies. By leasing ponds and mastering modern aquaculture techniques, he now operates across more than 15 acres in four districts, generating substantial annual income while also running his own fish shop.

Daroga Chauhan, 33, had migrated to Dubai in 2015. However, the Covid-19 pandemic halted work in 2020, forcing his return to India.

His father, Ram Asre Chauhan, said, “With no personal land to farm, he decided to venture into fish farming. He underwent training from the fisheries department in Barnala and began modestly in 2020 by taking a 1.75-acre panchayat pond in Dugri village, Ludhiana district, on lease.”

Encouraged by early success, Daroga expanded rapidly. He took additional panchayat ponds in Barnala on lease, located in villages Barnala, Khudi Khurd, and Sekha Road, Fatehgarh Chhanna, Kot Dunna, and other villages. He also took private ponds on lease in Uppali, Jagjeetpura village, and a five-year lease on a canal water body from Tallewal to Daddahur in the same district.

“I am working now in Barnala, Sangrur, and Mansa districts, covering nearly 10 ponds and approximately 15 acres,” he said.

Daroga said that he specialises in popular species like Catla, Rohu, Common Carp, Grass Carp, Mrigal, and is sourcing quality fingerlings from government farms in Sangrur and Benra.

He said, “I sell directly through my own fish shop in Handiaya, ensuring fresh supply and higher margins, while transporting the rest to markets in Ludhiana.”

From his Barnala operations and shop alone, he earns around Rs 24 lakh annually in revenue. After deducting expenses of labour, fish feed, transportation, etc, he saves Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh per year. In the past year, the canal lease yielded nearly Rs 4.75 lakh as additional income, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Barnala Harpreet Singh has commended local fish farmer Daroga Chauhan for his innovative and successful approach to aquaculture, primarily utilising panchayat ponds to generate substantial income.

The deputy commissioner highlighted the government’s 40 to 60 per cent subsidy under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). It needs to be mentioned that this subsidy is provided under the centre-state sharing government scheme.

Charanjit Kaur, Assistant Director of Fisheries, Barnala, said that under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, Daroga Chauhan got a 40 per cent subsidy on a motorcycle with an icebox. The department also provided 5 days of free training every month for fish farming, she added.