From corridors of power | When words switch sides and scooters change lanes

They say ignorance is bliss. But not always, at least not for Punjab’s intelligence watchers. While seven AAP Rajya Sabha members executed a political vanishing act straight into the BJP’s embrace, the sleuths seemed to be perfecting the ancient art of napping. One almost expects a slow clap for the timing. It was impeccable, just not in the way anyone hoped.

In a field where even a raised eyebrow is treated as actionable input, missing a full-scale defection is less an intelligence failure and more performance art. Perhaps the signals were too subtle after all. What are seven elected representatives switching sides, if not a minor, easily overlooked detail? The authorities, unsurprisingly, were not amused. The ensuing reprimand shattered any lingering notion that ignorance is bliss. The episode served as a cheeky reminder that ignorance is not always bliss. It is a career-limiting strategy best avoided by anyone fond of their job. Punjab has seen this before. During former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s tenure, a political coup brewed while the intelligence radar stayed conspicuously quiet.

Betrayal stings. Sometimes it is more than the optics of who walked out; it is the unease about what they might know. For AAP, even speculation around senior leaders potentially drifting away raises uncomfortable questions. Figures like Raghav Chadha or Sandeep Pathak are not just public faces. They have been deeply embedded in how the party functions, its organisation, strategy, and decision-making. They were part of the inner circle, close enough to understand not just how the party ran, but also how it was funded.

In politics, that kind of knowledge is power. It is not just about faces and numbers. It is also about the networks that keep the machine running. So when insiders leave, the real loss is not merely seats in the Rajya Sabha. It is the uncomfortable reality that people who once sat at the heart of the system carry with them a clear picture of how that system was sustained. That is the difference between losing players and losing the blueprint.

From scooter to tempo

Punjab politics has a way of turning metaphors into punchlines. When Bhagwant Mann recently took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, calling it a “scooter party” with just two MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha, it sounded like a neat, cheeky jab. But politics, like traffic, has a habit of reversing without warning. Within days, the narrative seemed to flip gears. Five of six AAP Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab veered towards the BJP, leaving only Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal holding the party flag from Punjab in the Upper House.

A BJP leader had a counterpunch: “If they were a scooter in Punjab’s Assembly, is AAP now a ‘cycle party’ in the Rajya Sabha?” And that the BJP’s scooter had run over the AAP’s tempo traveller, with 94 MLAs on board. The irony writes itself. When loyalties can shift so swiftly, today’s metaphor can become tomorrow’s meme. In politics, it is best not to underestimate any vehicle, two-wheeler or otherwise.

Traitors?

In politics, words change meaning depending on who is crossing the road. When seven Rajya Sabha MPs were seen drifting away from the AAP, the reaction was instant. From Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to party volunteers, one word echoed: gaddar (traitor). Walls spoke too. The houses of Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal, and Rajinder Gupta were marked with the same label.

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But politics, like language, is selective. When the AAP welcomes leaders from other parties, the tone changes. Then they are inqalabis (agents of change), brave converts to a better idea. So what decides the label? Direction. If you walk into the party, you are a reformer. If you walk out, you are a traitor. As one leader put it, not without a hint of mischief, “How does the same journey produce two opposite meanings?”