From chemistry lab to poetry: Two new books explore life, resilience and women’s empowerment

Written by- Dhruv Noatay

With over 100 articles and four books to her credit, former professor and Head of the Department of Chemistry at MCM DAV College, Chandigarh, Alka Kansra has released two more books — Seasons Within and Main Hoon Swayamsidha, both collections of poems. While the former, written in English, contains 55 poems, the latter is a Hindi collection featuring around 80 poems.

For four decades, Kansra measured life through beakers, formulas and titration curves. Entering the teaching profession at the age of 20 to fulfil her father’s academic vision — despite initially aspiring to study medicine — she eventually retired as Head of the Chemistry Department. Yet, retirement did not mark a retreat into quietude. Instead, it became the beginning of a new literary journey.

Just 10 days before her superannuation, a spontaneous poetic contribution to a family project sparked a creative phase that has since resulted in multiple books, with Seasons Within and Main Hoon Swayamsidha being the latest additions.

Kansra describes her transition from the laboratory to literature as a process of “unlearning” the rigid structures of science to discover the rhythm of the soul. Her English collection, Seasons Within, treats the human heart as an “inner lab”. In the title poem, she uses scientific terms such as dilution, filtration and crystallisation to describe emotional experiences. She writes of the “dilution of sorrows” and the “distillation of thought” as essential processes for the “effacement of the ego”.

Grounded in her 40-year career in chemistry, Kansra often says, “You can take me out of chemistry, but you can’t take the chemistry out of me.” This blending of science and poetry allows her to explore what she calls the “chemistry of life”, where technical vocabulary becomes a medium to reflect on spirituality, emotional balance and resilience.

In her Hindi collection, Main Hoon Swayamsidha, Kansra turns her focus towards women’s independence and selfhood. The title, meaning “self-reliant” or “self-fulfilled”, challenges traditional narratives that celebrate women for sacrifice and endurance. Through references to figures such as Sita, Radha and Yashodhara, she questions why women have historically been defined by waiting, suffering and tests of loyalty.

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Instead, Kansra advocates an inner “Shakti” that is independent of external validation. This philosophy is reflected in her “Lighthouse” metaphor, where a woman stands firm with love and strength, guiding others without compromising her own identity.

Kansra’s influence also extends beyond literature. In her poem Chalk in My Hand, she reflects on her years as a teacher shaping young minds with patience and care. Among those inspired by her mentorship is Ruchi Sharma, India’s first female paratrooper, who has credited Kansra with imparting lessons in resilience and self-belief.

The books were launched by former army chief Gen V P Malik and the event was moderated by Dr Ranjana Malik.

The author is an intern at The Indian Express