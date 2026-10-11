From Canada to Chandigarh, 27-year-old returns to carry forward grandfather’s Ramleela legacy

Thousands of kilometres away in Canada, he continued editing scripts and managing the social media presence of his Ramleela committee. But when it came to the annual performance, staying connected from abroad was not enough. This year, Mohit Datta has returned to Chandigarh to step back onto the stage at the Sector-17 Parade Ground and portray Lakshman in a bid to take forward his family legacy.

At 27, the young performer’s association with Shree Ramleela Committee (Regd), Sector 17, spans almost his entire life. He first appeared on stage as Lord Ram’s younger self when he was just one year old in 2000. Since then, his journey has taken him through several characters, from a member of Ravana’s army to Angadh, and later Lakshman and Shravan Kumar.

The Ramleela event will begin from Monday night at Sector 17 and will culminate into the city’s largest Dussehra event on October 20.

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“Ramleela has been a part of my life since I was one year old. Even after moving to Canada for higher studies, I never felt disconnected from the committee. I continued working on the script and handling social media, but being back on stage as Lakshman is a completely different feeling. It is like coming home and reconnecting with my roots,” Datta told The Indian Express.

In 2023, Datta moved to Canada for higher studies. Yet, the geographical distance did little to loosen his ties with the committee. For the three years he was away, he continued to contribute as a script editor, helping refine dialogues and update the presentation while preserving the essence of the traditional script. He also managed the committee’s social media pages, helping showcase its performances and activities to a wider audience.

For him, however, Ramleela is more than an annual stage performance. It is a family tradition that began long before his own debut.

“My maternal grandfather, late Suresh Chander Bakshi, devoted nearly 60 years to the committee, and his contribution continues to inspire me. For me, Ramleela is not just about performing a character; it is about carrying forward his legacy and keeping our cultural traditions alive. No matter where life takes me, this association will always remain special,” the 27-year-old said.

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Datta told how he has been a performer and scriptwriter and has portrayed several characters, including Lakshman, Bharat, Kevat, Kaikeyi and Shravan Kumar. His contribution to the committee’s script and performances became an integral part of its tradition.

His journey on stage evolved with age. From 2011 to 2019, he played Angadh, before taking on the roles of Lakshman and Shravan Kumar between 2020 and 2022. Alongside acting, he took up the responsibility of script editor, working on a script recorded in 2007, based on an idea developed by Sunil Sharma, who plays Ravana and is also one of the committee’s directors.

“Even while in Canada, I continued using audio and editing software to refine the script wherever required. My involvement also extended to ensuring digital outreach, ensuring that my association with our Ramleela continues beyond the days of rehearsals and performances,” he added.

His return to the role of Lakshman this year carries a special significance against this backdrop. Having grown up watching and participating in the annual production, he is now helping preserve the same tradition through acting and behind-the-scenes work.