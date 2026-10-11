From Canada to Chandigarh, 27-year-old returns to carry forward grandfather’s Ramleela legacy

The Ramleela event will begin from Monday night at Sector 17 and will culminate into the city’s largest Dussehra event on October 20.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
4 min readChandigarhOct 11, 2026 02:27 PM IST
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Thousands of kilometres away in Canada, he continued editing scripts and managing the social media presence of his Ramleela committee. But when it came to the annual performance, staying connected from abroad was not enough. This year, Mohit Datta has returned to Chandigarh to step back onto the stage at the Sector-17 Parade Ground and portray Lakshman in a bid to take forward his family legacy.

At 27, the young performer’s association with Shree Ramleela Committee (Regd), Sector 17, spans almost his entire life. He first appeared on stage as Lord Ram’s younger self when he was just one year old in 2000. Since then, his journey has taken him through several characters, from a member of Ravana’s army to Angadh, and later Lakshman and Shravan Kumar.

The Ramleela event will begin from Monday night at Sector 17 and will culminate into the city’s largest Dussehra event on October 20.

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“Ramleela has been a part of my life since I was one year old. Even after moving to Canada for higher studies, I never felt disconnected from the committee. I continued working on the script and handling social media, but being back on stage as Lakshman is a completely different feeling. It is like coming home and reconnecting with my roots,” Datta told The Indian Express.

In 2023, Datta moved to Canada for higher studies. Yet, the geographical distance did little to loosen his ties with the committee. For the three years he was away, he continued to contribute as a script editor, helping refine dialogues and update the presentation while preserving the essence of the traditional script. He also managed the committee’s social media pages, helping showcase its performances and activities to a wider audience.

For him, however, Ramleela is more than an annual stage performance. It is a family tradition that began long before his own debut.

“My maternal grandfather, late Suresh Chander Bakshi, devoted nearly 60 years to the committee, and his contribution continues to inspire me. For me, Ramleela is not just about performing a character; it is about carrying forward his legacy and keeping our cultural traditions alive. No matter where life takes me, this association will always remain special,” the 27-year-old said.

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Datta told how he has been a performer and scriptwriter and has portrayed several characters, including Lakshman, Bharat, Kevat, Kaikeyi and Shravan Kumar. His contribution to the committee’s script and performances became an integral part of its tradition.

His journey on stage evolved with age. From 2011 to 2019, he played Angadh, before taking on the roles of Lakshman and Shravan Kumar between 2020 and 2022. Alongside acting, he took up the responsibility of script editor, working on a script recorded in 2007, based on an idea developed by Sunil Sharma, who plays Ravana and is also one of the committee’s directors.

“Even while in Canada, I continued using audio and editing software to refine the script wherever required. My involvement also extended to ensuring digital outreach, ensuring that my association with our Ramleela continues beyond the days of rehearsals and performances,” he added.

His return to the role of Lakshman this year carries a special significance against this backdrop. Having grown up watching and participating in the annual production, he is now helping preserve the same tradition through acting and behind-the-scenes work.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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