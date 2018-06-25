From Boys to Gangsters: The ones who got caught

Sampat Nehra takes a selfie with Lawrence Bishnoi (in red cap) and other gang members. (Express photo) Sampat Nehra takes a selfie with Lawrence Bishnoi (in red cap) and other gang members. (Express photo)

Lawrence Bishnoi

Bishnoi was once active in student politics in Chandigarh during his days at DAV College in Sector 10 from where he did his graduation. Born in 1992 in Ferozepur district, Bishnoi’s father was a constable in Punjab Police. Bishnoi was once considered close to Neeraj Bawana, who was active in Ferozepur area. Currently lodged in a jail in Rajasthan, Bishnoi used to operate his gang from inside the jail. He was also known as a social media addict as he uses his Facebook profile to send his messages regularly. Bishnoi was also involved in a number of murder and attempt to murder cases and is wanted by Haryana, Punjab Rajasthan and Chandigarh police forces. He once escaped from Punjab Police custody near a dhaba at Banur in 2015. But later he was arrested again.

Sampat Nehra

Nehra, born in 1990 in Rajgarh town of Rajasthan, is one of the most trusted friends of Lawrence Bishnoi. He was heading the gang after the arrest of Bishnoi. Son of a retired Assistant Sub-Inspector of Chandigarh Police, Nehra was a national-level athlete and former student of GGS Khalsa College, Sector 26. Nehra was booked in two cases in Chandigarh, including the one for threatening the owners of Kumar brothers, the renowned chemists of the city for extortion. Nehra joined the world of crime after he came in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi during his student days. He was arrested by Haryana Police’s Special Task Force (STF) earlier this month from Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh. Nehra is wanted in number of cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion by Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan police forces. Nehra remained an active member of Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU).

Deepak Tinu

Deepak Tinu is said to be the sharp shooter of Nehra’s gang. He is currently lodged in jail after his arrest by Bhiwani police last year. Tinu escaped the police custody from Sector 6 civil hospital in 2017. He was involved in many murder cases. He was also wanted in the murder of one Lovey Deora on Kotkapoora. Tinu was notorious for not missing his targets. Both Nehra and Bishnoi wanted to get him released but they could not.

Dinesh Kumar

Dinesh Kumar is a former Armyman and recruited in the Signals regiment of the Army. Dinesh was considered as one of the most important members of Sampat Nehra’s gang as he used to run the gang in the absence of Sampat Nehra. Dinesh belongs to Churu district in Rajasthan, the same district to which Nehra belongs. Although the Mohali police did not find any criminal past of Dinesh Kumar who was posted in Jaipur, but he was involved in an alleged kidnapping of a Sector 71 resident, Varinder Singh, on June 12. Later, he was arrested by Mohali police along with his four other accomplices. Dinesh was also involved in robbing a Gujarat-based family at Saneta on the night of June 10. The police investigation also found that Dinesh used to work for the gang whenever he used to come on leave. His main task was to identify the people from whom the gang could extort money. Dinesh was instrumental in identifying a businessman who owns a feed factory in Churu district. The gang wanted to extort money from the businessman but they were arrested before they could execute their plan.

Gurwinder Singh alias Bindri

Bindri belongs to Kesri village in Ambala district in Haryana. He studied up to class X at his village school and then started helping his family in farming. Bindu also used to drive the combine for around one and half year before coming in contact with Sampat Nehra’s gang in 2015. Bindri was booked in two cases of assault at Saha police station in Ambala district. He, along with the other gang members, snatched a Hyundai Verna car from Panchkula earlier this month. He was named in the FIR registered at the Sector 5 police station in Panchkula. Bindri was known for his short temper. On the night of June 12 when they were arrested by the district police, it was he who planned the kidnapping of Varinder Kumar. The police investigation found that Varinder had an issue with one Ramandeep who is also a member of the gang over a girl. Ramandeep wanted to settle score with Varinder and it was Bindri who suggested that they should kidnap Varinder Kumar to teach him a lesson.

Jaspreet Singh alias Jassu

Jassu also belongs to Kesri village in Ambala district and is a close friend of Bindri. Jassu also studied up to class X and then came in contact with Sampat Nehra’s gang through Bindri to make a quick buck. The police investigation revealed that Jassu was booked after a man was killed in a road accident around a year ago. Later, the accident case was converted into a murder case at Parao police station. He then decided to join Sampat Nehra’s gang. Jassu was also booked in two cases of theft at Saha police station. Jassu was with his accomplices when they snatched the car and carried out the robbery.

Ramandeep Singh

A resident of Khanduri village in Amritsar district, Ramandeep Singh came in contact with Sampat Nehra gang through Dinesh Kumar. Ramandeep studied upto class XII and then went to Dubai in 2015. After failing to make any good income, Ramandeep returned to his village in 2016 and came in contact with the gang. Ramandeep has no criminal past. He was booked after he allegedly kidnapped Varinder Kumar.

Vikramjeet Singh

A graduate and convict in the Innova robbery case with the imprisonment of six years in Ambala, he was lodged at Ambala Central Jail and completed his imprisonment in February 2018. Currently, he is facing court trial in seven cases of attempt to murder, murder, carjacking in Punjab and Haryana, and is out on bail in all these cases. His father, Tehal Singh, is an agriculturist. Vikramjeet is the youngest son of his parents. He was wanted by Rajasthan Police in connection with the Vinod Sheron, alias Jordon, murder case.

Akash Chauhan

He is class XII dropout and son of a local shopkeeper, Dushyant Chauhan. He is facing five cases of robberies, attempt to murder and one theft. In all the cases, he is on bail. Akash Chauhan was in touch with Sampat Nehra and assisted him in the killing of Vinod Sheron, alias Jordon. He drove the car, in which three assailants, who shot Jordon, escaped after committing the crime. He was also involved in the kidnapping of one Varinder Kumar in Mohali. Akash has two siblings.

Hardeep Singh

Son of an agriculturist, Balbir Singh, Hardeep Singh Lahoria has cleared class XI. He has eight cases of attempt to murder, murder, robberies, assault and extortion. He joined the world of crime at the age of 17 years. He is a bail jumper from Kapurthala jail. He came in contact of Lawrence-Sampat gang during his stay in Kapurthala jail. He was also wanted by the Rajasthan Police in Jordon

murder case.

Inderpreet Singh Perry

He is currently lodged in Ropar jail in Punjab. Perry is a close associate of Bishnoi and a sharp shooter of the gang. Perry is involved in the murder of Lovey Deora and was arrested by the Chandigarh Police in July last year.

Bharat Bhushan alias Bhola shooter

He is involved in many criminal cases in Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab. He used to provide money, logistic support and communication between the gang members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Bhola came to limelight when he carried out a robbery at Sher-e-Punjab Gun House at Kotkapura in Punjab.

