From Bhagwant Mann to Sunny Deol: Punjab celebrities’ rendezvous with politics

Punjab’s political parties have repeatedly turned to singers, actors, and comedians in the hope that popularity on screen and stage would translate into votes. While several entertainers have tasted electoral success over the decades, only a few have managed to build enduring political careers, with many failing to sustain public support or remain meaningfully connected with their constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has perhaps relied the most on star power in Punjab. The party first tasted major success with Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna, who represented Gurdaspur several times and emerged as one of the few actor-politicians who maintained a visible connection with voters. After Khanna’s death, the BJP once again banked on a film star by fielding actor Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Riding on both his popularity and the Narendra Modi wave in the border district of Punjab, Deol won comfortably. However, his tenure was marked by repeated criticism from Opposition parties and residents over his absence from the constituency.

The BJP also fielded cricket star Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar. He remained Amritsar MP from 2004 to 2014 and joined the Congress ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections. He was elected to the Vidhan Sabha and was inducted into former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s Cabinet.

The BJP had also bet on singer Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after he had earlier served as MP from North-West Delhi. Hans, who moved across parties from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to the Congress and later the BJP, could not recreate the same political impact in Punjab.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), too, experimented heavily with celebrity faces during its rise in Punjab politics. Actor-comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi was appointed AAP’s Punjab convener ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls. Ghuggi contested from Batala but lost the election and later distanced himself from the party.

The AAP also fielded actor Karamjit Anmol from Faridkot in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Although popular in Punjabi cinema and television, Anmol failed to convert popularity into electoral success, and he was defeated by Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, the son of the assassin of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Singer Jassi Jasraj had also joined the AAP during its early years in Punjab before shifting political allegiances.

Among the few entertainers to carve out a successful and sustained political career is Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Before entering politics, Mann was one of Punjab’s most recognised comedians and satirists, known for his stage performances and television appearances. He won the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat in 2014 on an AAP ticket, registering a landslide victory. He retained the seat in 2019 before leading the party to a massive Assembly victory in 2022. Mann remains the strongest example in Punjab of a comedian and satirist successfully transitioning into mainstream politics and governance.

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Another entertainer who achieved electoral success was folk singer Mohammad Sadiq, who won on a Congress ticket from Bhadaur constituency in 2012. Later, he won the Faridkot Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general elections. He has remained active in state politics.

Agitation against farm laws

The influence of Punjabi singers in public life became particularly visible during the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws in 2020-21. Several Punjabi singers and actors played a major role in keeping public attention focused on the protest sites at Delhi’s borders. Their songs, social media campaigns, and visits to protest sites helped sustain morale among protesting farmers and kept the agitation alive in popular discourse.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh emerged as one of the most prominent celebrity voices supporting the agitation. Dosanjh visited the Singhu border, donated to protest-related causes, and openly backed the farmers on social media, drawing national attention. Several other Punjabi singers, including Sidhu Moosewala, Kanwar Grewal, and Harf Cheema, also released songs centred around the agitation, turning the protest into a wider cultural movement in Punjab.

Political parties closely watched the enormous public influence these artists commanded during the agitation. Since then, there has been periodic speculation over whether some of these singers may eventually enter electoral politics. Fresh appeals continue to be made to Diljit Dosanjh to join politics.

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The singers and actors attract large audiences, especially among rural youth. Political parties often see them as crowd-pullers, capable of energising campaigns instantly. Election rallies featuring singers and actors routinely draw large gatherings, giving parties visibility and public attention.

However, pitting a celebrity does not always pay off. Many are unable to make it. “Singers are very much a part of society, but perhaps their true calling lies in music. Singing is a God-given gift, and most artistes excel in their craft but often struggle in politics. I can say this from personal experience. I tried my hand at politics, but I could never fully understand its grammar,” said Hans Raj Hans.

“Of course, there are successful exceptions. Take Bhagwant Mann, for instance. He performed on stage and has done well in politics. Manoj Tiwari was my colleague in the Lok Sabha, and he managed to balance both worlds effectively. Hema Malini is another example. But I could not do it. In my opinion, artists should largely leave politics to politicians. Politics is a complicated field and not everyone’s cup of tea. Artists are not trained politicians,” he added.

Mohammad Sadiq also had a view: “People are really politically aware these days. Gone are the days when they would vote for anyone. Earlier, the parties played an important role. But now, people consider the political party as well as the candidate. They see the intent of the celebrities… If you have a ferocious dog at your gate and do not allow people to enter, then they will not vote for you. You have to be a people person. Only then will they vote for you.”

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“I have observed people. I have been an MLA. If you behave as their representative, then they love you. They are not bothered otherwise, even if you are backed by a senior leader,” he added.

However, political observers argue that the trend does little good for democracy. “Celebrities have a short-lived political shelf life. They are crowd pullers, not politicians in the conventional sense. Political parties field them to cash in on their popularity, but they are often not organically connected to the people,” said Dr Pramod Kumar, Chairperson, Institute for Development and Communication (Chandigarh).

“A politician rises through the ranks and remains rooted among the electorate. Celebrities, on the other hand, are professionals. They do not necessarily share the same bond with voters and, therefore, do not hesitate to switch parties. This weakens political loyalty, encourages defections, and makes politics more fluid, which is not healthy for democracy. They need to commit themselves to the people,” he added.